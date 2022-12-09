Join a great organization for police at a midnight run in NJ

Every job comes with stress. Some jobs come with more than others of course.

One of the toughest jobs in our country is that of a law enforcement officer. Officers certainly have a tough task of not only facing some of the worst things that our society experiences, but they have to put it behind them and move on to the next job, family obligations, etc.

Pushing those emotions down constantly isn't healthy but many cops don't know who they can vent to.

Enter "Copline".

This is a great charity providing live support for cops from retired officers and/or family members. Regardless of the job you have, everyone needs to vent.

Can you imagine some of the horrific scenes cops experience in the course of doing their job to protect and serve?

Copline provides cops the opportunity for a confidential opportunity to talk to someone who can relate to what they are experiencing.

Of course, it takes money to fund the operation. Every New Year's Eve at midnight the organization hosts a run to raise funds.

Stephanie Samuels, the President of Copline, joined me this #BlueFriday to discuss the group and invite our listeners to join in the midnight run in Point Pleasant Beach.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

