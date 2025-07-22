Foodie celebrity spotting at famous NJ pizza joint
The man, the myth, the legend who is known for his competitive eating skills, Joey Chestnut, was spotted this week at a well-known New Jersey pizza joint.
Delorenzo’s Tomato Pies
The pizzeria (which opened first at its original Trenton location in 1936) is famous for their tomato pies. They now serve Robbinsville and Yardley, Pennsylvania.
The Robbinsville restaurant posted on their Instagram on Monday that Chestnut, best known for his insane accomplishments in hot dog eating contests, stopped by for a tasty slice of ‘za.
Joey Chestnut stopped by DeLorenzo’s Robbinsville… and brought the belt. 🏆 Any guesses how many pies went down?
They were pretty coy in letting us know how many pies were eaten, but they did disclose “Let’s just say… it wasn’t just one bite.”
Delorenzo’s is located at 2350 NJ-33 in Robbinsville, NJ
Their hours are:
Tuesday - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Tuesday - Sunday 4 - 9 p.m.
Delorenzo’s is closed on Mondays.
Celebrity sightings at Delorenzo’s Tomato Pies
Chestnut isn’t the only foodie to stop by Delorenzo’s. Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy gave them a great review a few years ago.
Dave Portnoy give’s NJ pizzeria an amazing rating
Portnoy, per the usual, loves the crisp of their pie. Don’t worry, there was “no flop.”
I love the crisp. I love the texture. I love the sauce.
Dave Portnoy’s rating for Delorenzo’s Pizza: 9.2
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
See Joey Chestnut doing what he does best in these pics. Just a fair warning: you probably don’t want to be eating while you scroll.
Joey Chestnut; The Gut Busting Photos of an American Icon Made Famous in New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Joey Chestnut 'The Throat Goat' Does it Again in New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.