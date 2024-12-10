Jewish leaders want major change for NJ governor race

🔵 New Jersey primary is June 3, 2025

🔵 Conflict would disenfranchise Jewish voters, rabbis say

🔵 Gov. Murphy is reportedly open to the change

A group of New Jersey gubernatorial candidates are uniting behind Jewish leaders calling for a major shift to the upcoming primary election.

At the top of the ticket for the June 3, 2025 primary is the race to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited.

More than 60 rabbis and religious organization leaders sent a joint letter to Murphy and top state lawmakers warning that a scheduling oversight could disenfranchise thousands of Jewish voters.

They're calling for state lawmakers to reschedule the election.

Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy attend a pre-shabbat service at the Chabad of the Shore in Long Branch on Nov. 4, 2022 (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor's Office). Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy attend a pre-shabbat service at the Chabad of the Shore in Long Branch on Nov. 4, 2022 (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor's Office). loading...

NJ primary falls on Jewish holiday

The primary falls during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which ends the evening of June 3 after polls close.

During this time, observers can't use electronics, drive, or travel.

"While mail-in and early voting options are available, primary election day remains the most common time for casting ballots. The overlap of these dates means that, without intervention, a significant portion of our community will be disenfranchised," the group wrote.

Along with changing the date of this upcoming primary, the group also wants to prevent this from being a future problem. They're asking lawmakers to pass a bill to allow the state to move election dates any time they conflict with significant religious holidays.

Read More: Key points from 5 who want to be the next governor of NJ

Ballot drop box for Middlesex County (Township of New Brunswick) Ballot drop box for Middlesex County (Township of New Brunswick) loading...

In a joint statement, four gubernatorial candidates came out in support of changing the primary date including Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District; state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union; Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District; and former Democratic state Sen. Steve Sweeney.

"At a time when voters have more doubts than ever about the fairness of our elections, this is unquestionably the right thing to do," the candidates said.

Jack Ciattarelli, a former Republican assemblyman from Somerset County, and the Democratic mayor of Jersey City Steve Fulop have also come out to support the move, the New Jersey Globe reported.

Gov. Murphy would be open to moving the election date, spokesperson Kiran Sheth said to the New Jersey Globe.

“The Governor is committed to ensuring that our democratic process remains inclusive and accessible to all New Jersey voters,” Sheth said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia