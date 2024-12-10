Jewish leaders want major change for NJ governor race
A group of New Jersey gubernatorial candidates are uniting behind Jewish leaders calling for a major shift to the upcoming primary election.
At the top of the ticket for the June 3, 2025 primary is the race to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited.
More than 60 rabbis and religious organization leaders sent a joint letter to Murphy and top state lawmakers warning that a scheduling oversight could disenfranchise thousands of Jewish voters.
They're calling for state lawmakers to reschedule the election.
NJ primary falls on Jewish holiday
The primary falls during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which ends the evening of June 3 after polls close.
During this time, observers can't use electronics, drive, or travel.
"While mail-in and early voting options are available, primary election day remains the most common time for casting ballots. The overlap of these dates means that, without intervention, a significant portion of our community will be disenfranchised," the group wrote.
Along with changing the date of this upcoming primary, the group also wants to prevent this from being a future problem. They're asking lawmakers to pass a bill to allow the state to move election dates any time they conflict with significant religious holidays.
In a joint statement, four gubernatorial candidates came out in support of changing the primary date including Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District; state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union; Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District; and former Democratic state Sen. Steve Sweeney.
"At a time when voters have more doubts than ever about the fairness of our elections, this is unquestionably the right thing to do," the candidates said.
Jack Ciattarelli, a former Republican assemblyman from Somerset County, and the Democratic mayor of Jersey City Steve Fulop have also come out to support the move, the New Jersey Globe reported.
Gov. Murphy would be open to moving the election date, spokesperson Kiran Sheth said to the New Jersey Globe.
“The Governor is committed to ensuring that our democratic process remains inclusive and accessible to all New Jersey voters,” Sheth said.
