Jersey’s funniest comics make you laugh through corona crisis

In New Jersey, we look a crisis right in the eye and laugh in it's face. That's just who we are and why we some of the funniest comedians in the country come from the Garden State. For example, Union's own Artie Lange is so funny he can crack you up just reading the weather.

So while you're wasting away the hours during this Jersey lockdown, cheer yourself up with these very funny Jersey comics, whom I've had the pleasure of bringing on stage over the years. There in no particular order since they are so good at what they do.

Vic Dibitetto- Vic Dibitetto has been described as an overnight sensation 30 years in the making. Who better to take on Coronavirus precautions that the man who reminds us to get "Bread and Milk" every time it snows. His first album "Working Class Zero" is out and hilarious. He also has his own "cawfee" line.

Here he reminds us to get the "Gloves and Soap."

Julia Scotti- Only a Jersey girl from Fairview would drop the F-Bomb on "Amerca's Got Talent" and come out as transgender in the same 4 minutes. See Julia on Showtime's More Women Of A Certain Age" which premiered this month. Here's her showcase tape.

Uncle Floyd- This Jersey Legend from Patterson came on my show one night telling funny stories about when he and Gilbert Gottfried worked together on "The Cosby Show" and how he outsmarted Robin Williams while making "Good Morning Vietnam."

Jim Florentine- From Old Bridge, Jim Florentine can literally take anything and make it funny. You may know Jim from Co-hosting Vh1's "That Metal Show" or as the voice of Special Ed and Bobby Fletcher on Comedy Central's "Crank Yankers" Most recently, Jim was a part of the "Kreeps With Kids Comedy Tour". Since we currently can't eat at restaurants, Here he makes us feel better about it (NSFW language so beware).

Don Jamieson- From Brick, Don's not only one of the funniest guys I've ever worked with but also one of the most versatile. He's won an Emmy for his work on "Inside The NFL", Cohosted VH1's "That Metal Show" and his 'Hilarious" album went to number 9 on the Billboard charts. Here he is talking about "weed". Another great way to pass the time during this shutdown. Check out Don's new album "Denim and Laughter."

Dena Blizzard- This former Miss New Jersey turned "One Funny Mother" took her talents from Runnemede to the comedy stage, to the theatre in a one woman show to video sensation. She also fills in on New Jersey 101.5. Here's her viral sensation "Happy Breasts" and you know what we mean by viral.

Paul Venier. This "comedy tornado" has performed on "The Tonight Show" twice with Johnny Carson, once with Don Rickles hosting. This former member of the Jersey Shore band "Salty Dog" not only does comedy, but sings and plays guitar and keyboards as well. Here's his "4 Days of Quarantine."

Eric Potts- When he's not playing the hits or talking Jersey on New Jersey 101.5, Eric is making people laugh in clubs all over New Jersey. Check out his performance at the Helium Comedy Club in Philly.

Joseph Anthony-He's been described as a cross between Ray Romano and Sam Kinnison. Joseph is all about "The Truth" and here's how he's spending his time on shutdown.

Al Casalnova- Brigantine's own funnyman has been performing all at casinos from Atlantic City to Las Vegas and back. Here's his "Corona Joke of the Day."

