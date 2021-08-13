Jersey sweet corn ice cream? Yup, this NJ spot has it

You know when you stumble across something and can’t decide if you want to keep it a secret so it can be yours and yours only or do the exact opposite and share it with the world?

That was how I felt when I discovered Nicholas Creamery. This place sells homemade, and small batch ice cream, and has been developed over the past 20 years.

The team at Nicholas Creamery is highly educated when it comes to ice cream, as its founders have worked and learned from many renowned dessert establishments. Some of these include Dylan's Candy Bar, The Culinary Institute of America and more.

At Nicholas Creamery, the small batch flavors of the month are nothing like you’ve ever heard of before. For example, this month's flavors include Jersey Sweet Corn, Woody's Orange Crush, Jersey Blueberry, Jersey Strawberry Shortcake, Snickerarma, Monkey Business, Watermelon Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Mint Oreo and Rainbows & Clouds.

Not only are these homemade, but they are made with natural ingredients that you will not regret having (not that you should ever regret a great bowl of ice cream).

And in case you were curious about toppings, those are made in-house too. From peanut butter cups to freshly grown mint and even chocolate gooey brownies. If you love the smell of a freshly baked dessert you’ve gotta head over to this place.

Nicholas Creamery has three locations in Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls and Fair Haven, but if you are too far consider inquiring about the creamery cart. The cart is available for any type of special occasion, and this incredible homemade dessert can be brought right to your doorstep. You’ve gotta check this place out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.