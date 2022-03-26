If you’re not from New Jersey, you probably don’t get these things

If you tell someone from Idaho to "take the jughandle" they will probably look a little confused.

We've got a bunch of words and phrases that are very unique to New Jersey. This is a look at some of those.

1. Jersey Girls Don't Pump Gas.

Every other state in the Union — and maybe every other country in the world — people pump their own gas. We don't. Not yet, anyway.

2. It's the Bread! Atlantic City Bread!

No one outside of New Jersey (except maybe Philly) knows about the magical Atlantic City bread that makes the perfect sub/hoagie/sandwich.

3. Jughandles ... Traffic Circles.

Everywhere else people make left turns. We can't do that in New Jersey because of our proximity to the ocean.

Wait. That's not why? Then, WHY?

4. Down the Shore.

Of course, if you live AT THE SHORE, you don't call it that, but if you live away from the shore, you call it that. Or, again, in Philly you call it that.

Everywhere else, it's the beach.

5. The Boardwalk.

New Jersey has boardwalks. Lots of them. Other states? Not really.

6. Pork Roll/Taylor Ham.

We have this thing in New Jersey that no one else has. Then just quit at the bacon and the sausage. We have to go farther down (or up?) the pig. Why do we do that?

6. High Taxation.

Other states think they do, but they don't. Want to see my property tax bill?

7. Local Government Corruption.

Again, other states think they have it, but they don't. We hear stories. Lots of crazy stories. We won't share the stories - we like to keep our kneecaps, thank you.

8. Greenheads.

They live here. They suck. And they bite. Ouch!

9. What Exit?

A lot of New Jersey peeps are attached to where they get off the highway to get to their house. . Other people in other states don't have this many highways. They live by parks, and stores, and farms.

10. Wawa.

Most other states don't have Wawas. People in other states don't worship convenience stores. That must be why they aren't as happy as we are.

