Jersey snubbed again, this time the shore takes the hit (Opinion)

Newsweek comes out with a list of the top 25 beaches in the US and Jersey only shows up once. Once! Asbury Park made the list along with beaches in Oregon , Maine and Mississippi, really? Oregon? Maine? Everyone knows you can't swim in the ridiculously cold water in Maine so I think that means it shouldn't count!

OK, back to Jersey. I asked on the show Friday, about go-to beaches. For my family it was always Sea Isle City. I grew up going to SIC after my grandparents bought a house for just a few bucks back in the 1970s. Yes, the Jersey shore was really affordable at one point a few years ago! It was great to reminisce about "Screnci's" Italian restaurant, Angelo's Pizza on JFK boulevard and the pancakes at Dock Mikes. We heard a lot of love for the shore during the show with Spring Lake and Stone Harbor topping the list.

Do you have a Jersey shore fave? Or are you like so many callers who said they've already decided to take their beach business south. No mandates, open restaurants and bars and free beaches. Many people headed to Florida, the Carolinas, and even Alabama. It's one of the reasons I fight so hard every day to end lockdowns, lower taxes and unmask the population. We need all three in order to get NJ back on track. Are you with me?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

