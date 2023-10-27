Jersey Shore’s Vinny gets ready to Rumble Hoboken on Halloween

Most of all the Halloween parties scheduled involve beverages, food, and candy, lots of candy. There is an event going on in Hoboken on Halloween night that is taking a whole different approach to the usually high-calorie indulging night. Rumble Hoboken is kicking off its Halloween festivities with a meet and greet with Vinny Guadagnino from MTV Jersey Shore fame at 6:30 pm followed by back-to-back classes at 6:30p and 7:30 pm with Rumble head trainer Anthony Crouchelli. Immediately following the 7:30 pm class Vinny will judge a Halloween costume contest where the winners can win free monthly memberships to Rumble Hoboken.

Vinny Guadagnino has a huge following on Twitter now X with over 4.5 million followers. He’s been a reality TV star since coming on the scene as an original cast member on MTV’s Jersey Shore which premiered in December of 2009. Since that premiere, the show along with Vinny and his cast mates took off into the social media stratosphere. Vinny, although a more reserved persona has premiered as a male stripper at Chippendale’s in Las Vegas in 2019. In 2022 he was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and was partnered with dancer Koko Iwasaki.

Vinny has maintained a healthy eating regime preferring carb Keto diets and has even written a cookbook called the Keto Guido Cookbook.

He keeps in shape at the gym and is a fitting celebrity to host Rumble Hoboken’s Halloween Party.

Rumble Hoboken’s Manta is an alternative and better workout than the “normal” gym workout you may get. The Rumble workout is an explosive high-energy workout and designed for all levels. Your Rumble workout provides cardio, strength, and agility in a full hour of a full workout.

