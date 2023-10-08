Jersey Shore’s best bartenders take on Tito’s Cocktail Challenge

The Tito’s Cocktail Challenge puts some of the best bartenders on the Jersey Shore head-to-head to create the best hand-crafted cocktails using Tito’s vodka.

The great thing about this challenge is that it’s all for charity.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, shot glasses and bottles of Tito’s will be moving at amazing speed and perfection all in the battle to be crowned Tito’s Cocktail Champion or The People’s Choice Tito’s Cocktail Champion.

The event will be held at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como beginning at 1 p.m. Attendees will enjoy sampling from an array of very creative cocktails from Jersey Shore bartenders and then cast their vote for the ultimate Tito’s Cocktail Champion.

There’ll be food and live music plus a raffle and prizes. A portion of the proceeds will go to a local charity.

We have some of the best bartenders at the Jersey Shore and to see what they create to win the crown will be fun, interesting, and flavorful. This is also a great opportunity to show appreciation for the bartenders who work hard to serve up your favorite beverage.

The event is brought to you by Tito’s, which has catapulted to the forefront of the vodka market.

According to Booze News, in 2022 Tito’s sold over 11.55 million cases of vodka. Smirnoff, the second-biggest seller of vodka sold 8.78 million cases. Their market share has been meteoric since starting as a regional and local Texas vodka in 1995.

The Tito’s Cocktail Challenge is a part of the Jersey Shore Restaurant Week, a great week in itself.

Come out and support Jersey Shore bartenders and have a taste of some of the best-created Tito’s cocktails.

Cheers!

