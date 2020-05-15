Why would anyone go to the Jersey Shore if we have to be treated like children being let out of the house after punishment, but you have to stay in the yard? We're not children, but many in New Jersey don't seem to mind being treated as such. During Governor Murphy's shameful and phony daily press briefing Thursday, he announce the beaches will be opened next Friday just before the Memorial Day Weekend.

The opening comes with conditions. No rides, no eating or drinking inside bars and restaurants, no open casinos, no boardwalk games and no recreational activities. Masks are not required, but strongly recommended while you're waiting for your boardwalk pizza. Oh and don't forget there will be "social distancing monitors" on the boardwalks in some shore towns. Get your cell phone video cameras ready for those interactions, especially at night.

Out of panic and fear, driven by a corrupt media and power hungry politicians, we've allowed a Governor control over our lives and livelihoods that he has no constitutional authority to exert. These aren't laws, but "executive orders." Laws are made and passed by our representatives and then give to the governor to sign. That hasn't happened here, but thanks to a lack of civics education and an apathetic, ignorant and frightened population, we've obeyed. It's for the public good. In the end, has it done the public more good or more harm? The answer is clear.

At first the lockdown, although drastic, seemed possibly a good idea to stem the tide of mass deaths that seemed to be looming. Many people have died in our state due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and to those who've lost someone, there's is no consolation. But did destroying the economy, delaying other important medical treatments, isolating and panicking the public make a real difference? How can we say we flatted the curve, while flattening the economy, when 66% of new hospitalizations in New York State last week, were people who self quarantined?

No numbers for that are available in New Jersey, but my mother was one of them. Luckily at 89 years-old she got through it with mild symptoms. Who knows if she might have not gotten it at all, if the rules for nursing homes were different. The bottom line is, we are not living free in this state. Living free comes with risk and responsibility. Clearly the governments cure was worse than the disease. Until we are truly free, going to the shore like naughty children whose every move will be monitored, isn't worth the price of parking "down the shore".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

