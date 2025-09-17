NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 17
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|4 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the East
19 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
16 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:05pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 11:04a
|High
Wed 5:16p
|Low
Wed 11:55p
|High
Thu 5:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:28a
|High
Wed 4:50p
|Low
Wed 11:19p
|High
Thu 5:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:40a
|High
Wed 5:04p
|Low
Wed 11:31p
|High
Thu 5:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:32a
|High
Wed 4:46p
|Low
Wed 11:23p
|High
Thu 5:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:31a
|Low
Wed 3:09p
|High
Wed 8:56p
|Low
Thu 4:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:53a
|High
Wed 5:08p
|Low
Wed 11:55p
|High
Thu 5:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:38a
|Low
Wed 2:43p
|High
Wed 8:03p
|Low
Thu 3:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:34a
|Low
Wed 11:22a
|High
Wed 6:02p
|Low
Thu 12:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:33a
|High
Wed 5:06p
|Low
Wed 11:37p
|High
Thu 5:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:07a
|Low
Wed 10:51a
|High
Wed 5:37p
|Low
Wed 11:58p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:00a
|Low
Wed 10:44a
|High
Wed 5:25p
|Low
Wed 11:50p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:43a
|Low
Wed 11:31a
|High
Wed 6:09p
|Low
Thu 12:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
