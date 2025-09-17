NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 17

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 17

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

 

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves4 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the East
19 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
16 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:05pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 11:04a		High
Wed 5:16p		Low
Wed 11:55p		High
Thu 5:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:28a		High
Wed 4:50p		Low
Wed 11:19p		High
Thu 5:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:40a		High
Wed 5:04p		Low
Wed 11:31p		High
Thu 5:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:32a		High
Wed 4:46p		Low
Wed 11:23p		High
Thu 5:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:31a		Low
Wed 3:09p		High
Wed 8:56p		Low
Thu 4:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:53a		High
Wed 5:08p		Low
Wed 11:55p		High
Thu 5:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:38a		Low
Wed 2:43p		High
Wed 8:03p		Low
Thu 3:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:34a		Low
Wed 11:22a		High
Wed 6:02p		Low
Thu 12:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:33a		High
Wed 5:06p		Low
Wed 11:37p		High
Thu 5:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:07a		Low
Wed 10:51a		High
Wed 5:37p		Low
Wed 11:58p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:00a		Low
Wed 10:44a		High
Wed 5:25p		Low
Wed 11:50p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:43a		Low
Wed 11:31a		High
Wed 6:09p		Low
Thu 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

