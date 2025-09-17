Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 4 - 6 feet Winds From the East

19 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)

16 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 72°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:05pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 11:04a High

Wed 5:16p Low

Wed 11:55p High

Thu 5:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:28a High

Wed 4:50p Low

Wed 11:19p High

Thu 5:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:40a High

Wed 5:04p Low

Wed 11:31p High

Thu 5:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:32a High

Wed 4:46p Low

Wed 11:23p High

Thu 5:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:31a Low

Wed 3:09p High

Wed 8:56p Low

Thu 4:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:53a High

Wed 5:08p Low

Wed 11:55p High

Thu 5:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:38a Low

Wed 2:43p High

Wed 8:03p Low

Thu 3:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:34a Low

Wed 11:22a High

Wed 6:02p Low

Thu 12:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:33a High

Wed 5:06p Low

Wed 11:37p High

Thu 5:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:07a Low

Wed 10:51a High

Wed 5:37p Low

Wed 11:58p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:00a Low

Wed 10:44a High

Wed 5:25p Low

Wed 11:50p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:43a Low

Wed 11:31a High

Wed 6:09p Low

Thu 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan