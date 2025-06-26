Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

15 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)

13 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 83°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:14a Low

Thu 3:19p High

Thu 9:29p Low

Fri 4:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:48a Low

Thu 2:43p High

Thu 9:03p Low

Fri 3:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:02a Low

Thu 2:55p High

Thu 9:17p Low

Fri 3:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:44a Low

Thu 2:47p High

Thu 8:59p Low

Fri 3:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:28a High

Thu 12:54p Low

Thu 7:24p High

Fri 1:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:04a Low

Thu 3:10p High

Thu 9:21p Low

Fri 4:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:02a High

Thu 12:01p Low

Thu 6:58p High

Fri 12:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:58a Low

Thu 3:39p High

Thu 10:20p Low

Fri 4:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:56a Low

Thu 2:43p High

Thu 9:12p Low

Fri 3:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:25a Low

Thu 3:05p High

Thu 9:48p Low

Fri 4:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:59a Low

Thu 2:48p High

Thu 9:22p Low

Fri 3:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:01a Low

Thu 3:42p High

Thu 10:20p Low

Fri 4:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

