NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 26

Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
15 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 83°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:14a		Low
Thu 3:19p		High
Thu 9:29p		Low
Fri 4:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:48a		Low
Thu 2:43p		High
Thu 9:03p		Low
Fri 3:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:02a		Low
Thu 2:55p		High
Thu 9:17p		Low
Fri 3:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:44a		Low
Thu 2:47p		High
Thu 8:59p		Low
Fri 3:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:28a		High
Thu 12:54p		Low
Thu 7:24p		High
Fri 1:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:04a		Low
Thu 3:10p		High
Thu 9:21p		Low
Fri 4:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:02a		High
Thu 12:01p		Low
Thu 6:58p		High
Fri 12:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:58a		Low
Thu 3:39p		High
Thu 10:20p		Low
Fri 4:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:56a		Low
Thu 2:43p		High
Thu 9:12p		Low
Fri 3:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:25a		Low
Thu 3:05p		High
Thu 9:48p		Low
Fri 4:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:59a		Low
Thu 2:48p		High
Thu 9:22p		Low
Fri 3:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:01a		Low
Thu 3:42p		High
Thu 10:20p		Low
Fri 4:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

