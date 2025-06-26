NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 26
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
15 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 83°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:14a
|Low
Thu 3:19p
|High
Thu 9:29p
|Low
Fri 4:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:48a
|Low
Thu 2:43p
|High
Thu 9:03p
|Low
Fri 3:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:02a
|Low
Thu 2:55p
|High
Thu 9:17p
|Low
Fri 3:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:44a
|Low
Thu 2:47p
|High
Thu 8:59p
|Low
Fri 3:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:28a
|High
Thu 12:54p
|Low
Thu 7:24p
|High
Fri 1:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:04a
|Low
Thu 3:10p
|High
Thu 9:21p
|Low
Fri 4:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:02a
|High
Thu 12:01p
|Low
Thu 6:58p
|High
Fri 12:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:58a
|Low
Thu 3:39p
|High
Thu 10:20p
|Low
Fri 4:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:56a
|Low
Thu 2:43p
|High
Thu 9:12p
|Low
Fri 3:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:25a
|Low
Thu 3:05p
|High
Thu 9:48p
|Low
Fri 4:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:59a
|Low
Thu 2:48p
|High
Thu 9:22p
|Low
Fri 3:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:01a
|Low
Thu 3:42p
|High
Thu 10:20p
|Low
Fri 4:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
