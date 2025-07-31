NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
5 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:52am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:01a
|High
Thu 1:36p
|Low
Thu 7:42p
|High
Fri 1:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:25a
|High
Thu 1:10p
|Low
Thu 7:06p
|High
Fri 1:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:37a
|High
Thu 1:24p
|Low
Thu 7:18p
|High
Fri 1:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:29a
|High
Thu 1:06p
|Low
Thu 7:10p
|High
Fri 1:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:06a
|High
Thu 5:16p
|Low
Thu 11:47p
|High
Fri 5:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:14a
|High
Thu 1:30p
|Low
Thu 7:48p
|High
Fri 1:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:40a
|High
Thu 4:23p
|Low
Thu 11:21p
|High
Fri 4:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:47a
|High
Thu 2:17p
|Low
Thu 8:24p
|High
Fri 2:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:46a
|High
Thu 1:06p
|Low
Thu 7:21p
|High
Fri 1:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:01a
|High
Thu 1:26p
|Low
Thu 7:41p
|High
Fri 1:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:48a
|High
Thu 1:09p
|Low
Thu 7:25p
|High
Fri 1:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:46a
|High
Thu 2:12p
|Low
Thu 8:19p
|High
Fri 2:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and E 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
