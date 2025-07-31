Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

5 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

4 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:12pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:01a High

Thu 1:36p Low

Thu 7:42p High

Fri 1:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:25a High

Thu 1:10p Low

Thu 7:06p High

Fri 1:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:37a High

Thu 1:24p Low

Thu 7:18p High

Fri 1:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:29a High

Thu 1:06p Low

Thu 7:10p High

Fri 1:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:06a High

Thu 5:16p Low

Thu 11:47p High

Fri 5:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:14a High

Thu 1:30p Low

Thu 7:48p High

Fri 1:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:40a High

Thu 4:23p Low

Thu 11:21p High

Fri 4:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:47a High

Thu 2:17p Low

Thu 8:24p High

Fri 2:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:46a High

Thu 1:06p Low

Thu 7:21p High

Fri 1:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:01a High

Thu 1:26p Low

Thu 7:41p High

Fri 1:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:48a High

Thu 1:09p Low

Thu 7:25p High

Fri 1:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:46a High

Thu 2:12p Low

Thu 8:19p High

Fri 2:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and E 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

