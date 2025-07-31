NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 31

Fort Hancock at Sandy Hook (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
5 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:52am - 8:12pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:01a		High
Thu 1:36p		Low
Thu 7:42p		High
Fri 1:43a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:25a		High
Thu 1:10p		Low
Thu 7:06p		High
Fri 1:17a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:37a		High
Thu 1:24p		Low
Thu 7:18p		High
Fri 1:31a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:29a		High
Thu 1:06p		Low
Thu 7:10p		High
Fri 1:13a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 11:06a		High
Thu 5:16p		Low
Thu 11:47p		High
Fri 5:23a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:14a		High
Thu 1:30p		Low
Thu 7:48p		High
Fri 1:36a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:40a		High
Thu 4:23p		Low
Thu 11:21p		High
Fri 4:30a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:47a		High
Thu 2:17p		Low
Thu 8:24p		High
Fri 2:23a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:46a		High
Thu 1:06p		Low
Thu 7:21p		High
Fri 1:10a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:01a		High
Thu 1:26p		Low
Thu 7:41p		High
Fri 1:28a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:48a		High
Thu 1:09p		Low
Thu 7:25p		High
Fri 1:17a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:46a		High
Thu 2:12p		Low
Thu 8:19p		High
Fri 2:23a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and E 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

