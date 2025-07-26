NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 26

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 26

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:48am - 8:17pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 9:46a		Low
Sat 3:50p		High
Sat 9:56p		Low
Sun 4:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:20a		Low
Sat 3:14p		High
Sat 9:30p		Low
Sun 3:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:34a		Low
Sat 3:26p		High
Sat 9:44p		Low
Sun 4:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:16a		Low
Sat 3:18p		High
Sat 9:26p		Low
Sun 3:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:54a		High
Sat 1:26p		Low
Sat 7:55p		High
Sun 1:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:34a		Low
Sat 3:42p		High
Sat 9:49p		Low
Sun 4:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:28a		High
Sat 12:33p		Low
Sat 7:29p		High
Sun 12:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 10:29a		Low
Sat 4:14p		High
Sat 10:45p		Low
Sun 5:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:26a		Low
Sat 3:16p		High
Sat 9:38p		Low
Sun 4:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 9:54a		Low
Sat 3:39p		High
Sat 10:12p		Low
Sun 4:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:31a		Low
Sat 3:22p		High
Sat 9:49p		Low
Sun 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 10:32a		Low
Sat 4:18p		High
Sat 10:48p		Low
Sun 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM