Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:17pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:46a Low

Sat 3:50p High

Sat 9:56p Low

Sun 4:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:20a Low

Sat 3:14p High

Sat 9:30p Low

Sun 3:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:34a Low

Sat 3:26p High

Sat 9:44p Low

Sun 4:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:16a Low

Sat 3:18p High

Sat 9:26p Low

Sun 3:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:54a High

Sat 1:26p Low

Sat 7:55p High

Sun 1:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:34a Low

Sat 3:42p High

Sat 9:49p Low

Sun 4:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:28a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 7:29p High

Sun 12:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:29a Low

Sat 4:14p High

Sat 10:45p Low

Sun 5:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:26a Low

Sat 3:16p High

Sat 9:38p Low

Sun 4:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:54a Low

Sat 3:39p High

Sat 10:12p Low

Sun 4:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:31a Low

Sat 3:22p High

Sat 9:49p Low

Sun 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:32a Low

Sat 4:18p High

Sat 10:48p Low

Sun 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

