NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 26
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:46a
|Low
Sat 3:50p
|High
Sat 9:56p
|Low
Sun 4:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:20a
|Low
Sat 3:14p
|High
Sat 9:30p
|Low
Sun 3:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:34a
|Low
Sat 3:26p
|High
Sat 9:44p
|Low
Sun 4:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:16a
|Low
Sat 3:18p
|High
Sat 9:26p
|Low
Sun 3:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:54a
|High
Sat 1:26p
|Low
Sat 7:55p
|High
Sun 1:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:34a
|Low
Sat 3:42p
|High
Sat 9:49p
|Low
Sun 4:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:28a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 7:29p
|High
Sun 12:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:29a
|Low
Sat 4:14p
|High
Sat 10:45p
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:26a
|Low
Sat 3:16p
|High
Sat 9:38p
|Low
Sun 4:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:54a
|Low
Sat 3:39p
|High
Sat 10:12p
|Low
Sun 4:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:31a
|Low
Sat 3:22p
|High
Sat 9:49p
|Low
Sun 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:32a
|Low
Sat 4:18p
|High
Sat 10:48p
|Low
Sun 5:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
