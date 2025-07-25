NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 25

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 25

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)
loading...

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 9 p.m. as Heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature84° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:47am - 8:18pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:57a		Low
Fri 3:02p		High
Fri 9:10p		Low
Sat 3:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:31a		Low
Fri 2:26p		High
Fri 8:44p		Low
Sat 3:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:45a		Low
Fri 2:38p		High
Fri 8:58p		Low
Sat 3:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:27a		Low
Fri 2:30p		High
Fri 8:40p		Low
Sat 3:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:08a		High
Fri 12:37p		Low
Fri 7:07p		High
Sat 12:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:46a		Low
Fri 2:55p		High
Fri 9:04p		Low
Sat 3:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:42a		High
Fri 11:44a		Low
Fri 6:41p		High
Fri 11:57p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:40a		Low
Fri 3:24p		High
Fri 10:00p		Low
Sat 4:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:40a		Low
Fri 2:30p		High
Fri 8:55p		Low
Sat 3:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:08a		Low
Fri 2:51p		High
Fri 9:29p		Low
Sat 3:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:44a		Low
Fri 2:35p		High
Fri 9:06p		Low
Sat 3:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:45a		Low
Fri 3:29p		High
Fri 10:03p		Low
Sat 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM