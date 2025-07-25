NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 25
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 9 p.m. as Heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:57a
|Low
Fri 3:02p
|High
Fri 9:10p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:31a
|Low
Fri 2:26p
|High
Fri 8:44p
|Low
Sat 3:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:45a
|Low
Fri 2:38p
|High
Fri 8:58p
|Low
Sat 3:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:27a
|Low
Fri 2:30p
|High
Fri 8:40p
|Low
Sat 3:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:08a
|High
Fri 12:37p
|Low
Fri 7:07p
|High
Sat 12:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:46a
|Low
Fri 2:55p
|High
Fri 9:04p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:42a
|High
Fri 11:44a
|Low
Fri 6:41p
|High
Fri 11:57p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:40a
|Low
Fri 3:24p
|High
Fri 10:00p
|Low
Sat 4:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:40a
|Low
Fri 2:30p
|High
Fri 8:55p
|Low
Sat 3:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:08a
|Low
Fri 2:51p
|High
Fri 9:29p
|Low
Sat 3:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:44a
|Low
Fri 2:35p
|High
Fri 9:06p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:45a
|Low
Fri 3:29p
|High
Fri 10:03p
|Low
Sat 4:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
