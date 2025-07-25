Bradley Beach Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 9 p.m. as Heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 84° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:18pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:57a Low

Fri 3:02p High

Fri 9:10p Low

Sat 3:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:31a Low

Fri 2:26p High

Fri 8:44p Low

Sat 3:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:45a Low

Fri 2:38p High

Fri 8:58p Low

Sat 3:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:27a Low

Fri 2:30p High

Fri 8:40p Low

Sat 3:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:08a High

Fri 12:37p Low

Fri 7:07p High

Sat 12:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:46a Low

Fri 2:55p High

Fri 9:04p Low

Sat 3:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:42a High

Fri 11:44a Low

Fri 6:41p High

Fri 11:57p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:40a Low

Fri 3:24p High

Fri 10:00p Low

Sat 4:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:40a Low

Fri 2:30p High

Fri 8:55p Low

Sat 3:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:08a Low

Fri 2:51p High

Fri 9:29p Low

Sat 3:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:44a Low

Fri 2:35p High

Fri 9:06p Low

Sat 3:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:45a Low

Fri 3:29p High

Fri 10:03p Low

Sat 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

