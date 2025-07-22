Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:16a Low

Tue 12:19p High

Tue 6:41p Low

Wed 1:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:50a Low

Tue 11:43a High

Tue 6:15p Low

Wed 12:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:04a Low

Tue 11:55a High

Tue 6:29p Low

Wed 12:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:46a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:11p Low

Wed 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:56a Low

Tue 4:24p High

Tue 10:21p Low

Wed 5:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:05a Low

Tue 12:10p High

Tue 6:30p Low

Wed 1:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:03a Low

Tue 3:58p High

Tue 9:28p Low

Wed 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:57a Low

Tue 12:40p High

Tue 7:30p Low

Wed 1:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:56a Low

Tue 11:48a High

Tue 6:23p Low

Wed 1:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:19a Low

Tue 12:06p High

Tue 6:54p Low

Wed 1:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:04a Low

Tue 11:54a High

Tue 6:35p Low

Wed 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:02a Low

Tue 12:45p High

Tue 7:29p Low

Wed 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

