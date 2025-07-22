NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 22
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:16a
|Low
Tue 12:19p
|High
Tue 6:41p
|Low
Wed 1:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:50a
|Low
Tue 11:43a
|High
Tue 6:15p
|Low
Wed 12:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:04a
|Low
Tue 11:55a
|High
Tue 6:29p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:46a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:11p
|Low
Wed 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:56a
|Low
Tue 4:24p
|High
Tue 10:21p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:05a
|Low
Tue 12:10p
|High
Tue 6:30p
|Low
Wed 1:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:03a
|Low
Tue 3:58p
|High
Tue 9:28p
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:57a
|Low
Tue 12:40p
|High
Tue 7:30p
|Low
Wed 1:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:56a
|Low
Tue 11:48a
|High
Tue 6:23p
|Low
Wed 1:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:19a
|Low
Tue 12:06p
|High
Tue 6:54p
|Low
Wed 1:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:04a
|Low
Tue 11:54a
|High
Tue 6:35p
|Low
Wed 1:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:02a
|Low
Tue 12:45p
|High
Tue 7:29p
|Low
Wed 2:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
