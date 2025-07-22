NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 22

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 22

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:44am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:16a		Low
Tue 12:19p		High
Tue 6:41p		Low
Wed 1:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:50a		Low
Tue 11:43a		High
Tue 6:15p		Low
Wed 12:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:04a		Low
Tue 11:55a		High
Tue 6:29p		Low
Wed 12:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:46a		Low
Tue 11:47a		High
Tue 6:11p		Low
Wed 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:56a		Low
Tue 4:24p		High
Tue 10:21p		Low
Wed 5:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:05a		Low
Tue 12:10p		High
Tue 6:30p		Low
Wed 1:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:03a		Low
Tue 3:58p		High
Tue 9:28p		Low
Wed 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:57a		Low
Tue 12:40p		High
Tue 7:30p		Low
Wed 1:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:56a		Low
Tue 11:48a		High
Tue 6:23p		Low
Wed 1:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:19a		Low
Tue 12:06p		High
Tue 6:54p		Low
Wed 1:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:04a		Low
Tue 11:54a		High
Tue 6:35p		Low
Wed 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:02a		Low
Tue 12:45p		High
Tue 7:29p		Low
Wed 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

