Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 78° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:53am - 6:55pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:15a Low

Wed 11:31a High

Wed 5:34p Low

Thu 12:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:55a High

Wed 5:08p Low

Wed 11:42p High

Thu 5:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:03a Low

Wed 11:07a High

Wed 5:22p Low

Wed 11:54p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:59a High

Wed 5:04p Low

Wed 11:46p High

Thu 5:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:55a Low

Wed 3:36p High

Wed 9:14p Low

Thu 4:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:09a Low

Wed 11:19a High

Wed 5:28p Low

Thu 12:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:02a Low

Wed 3:10p High

Wed 8:21p Low

Thu 3:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:54a Low

Wed 11:45a High

Wed 6:18p Low

Thu 12:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:51a High

Wed 5:17p Low

Wed 11:46p High

Thu 5:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:19a Low

Wed 11:13a High

Wed 5:51p Low

Thu 12:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:03a Low

Wed 11:01a High

Wed 5:30p Low

Wed 11:53p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:57a Low

Wed 11:52a High

Wed 6:23p Low

Thu 12:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).