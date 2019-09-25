Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 78°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:53am - 6:55pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:15a		Low
Wed 11:31a		High
Wed 5:34p		Low
Thu 12:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:55a		High
Wed 5:08p		Low
Wed 11:42p		High
Thu 5:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:03a		Low
Wed 11:07a		High
Wed 5:22p		Low
Wed 11:54p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:59a		High
Wed 5:04p		Low
Wed 11:46p		High
Thu 5:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:55a		Low
Wed 3:36p		High
Wed 9:14p		Low
Thu 4:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:09a		Low
Wed 11:19a		High
Wed 5:28p		Low
Thu 12:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:02a		Low
Wed 3:10p		High
Wed 8:21p		Low
Thu 3:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:54a		Low
Wed 11:45a		High
Wed 6:18p		Low
Thu 12:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:51a		High
Wed 5:17p		Low
Wed 11:46p		High
Thu 5:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:19a		Low
Wed 11:13a		High
Wed 5:51p		Low
Thu 12:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:03a		Low
Wed 11:01a		High
Wed 5:30p		Low
Wed 11:53p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:57a		Low
Wed 11:52a		High
Wed 6:23p		Low
Thu 12:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

