Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 25, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:53am - 6:55pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Beach Haven LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:15a
|Low
Wed 11:31a
|High
Wed 5:34p
|Low
Thu 12:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:55a
|High
Wed 5:08p
|Low
Wed 11:42p
|High
Thu 5:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:03a
|Low
Wed 11:07a
|High
Wed 5:22p
|Low
Wed 11:54p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:59a
|High
Wed 5:04p
|Low
Wed 11:46p
|High
Thu 5:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:55a
|Low
Wed 3:36p
|High
Wed 9:14p
|Low
Thu 4:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:09a
|Low
Wed 11:19a
|High
Wed 5:28p
|Low
Thu 12:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:02a
|Low
Wed 3:10p
|High
Wed 8:21p
|Low
Thu 3:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:54a
|Low
Wed 11:45a
|High
Wed 6:18p
|Low
Thu 12:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:51a
|High
Wed 5:17p
|Low
Wed 11:46p
|High
Thu 5:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:19a
|Low
Wed 11:13a
|High
Wed 5:51p
|Low
Thu 12:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:03a
|Low
Wed 11:01a
|High
Wed 5:30p
|Low
Wed 11:53p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:57a
|Low
Wed 11:52a
|High
Wed 6:23p
|Low
Thu 12:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).