Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature69° - 75°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:30a		Low
Wed 1:42p		High
Wed 7:44p		Low
Thu 2:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:04a		Low
Wed 1:06p		High
Wed 7:18p		Low
Thu 1:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:18a		Low
Wed 1:18p		High
Wed 7:32p		Low
Thu 1:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:00a		Low
Wed 1:10p		High
Wed 7:14p		Low
Thu 1:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:37a		High
Wed 11:10a		Low
Wed 5:47p		High
Wed 11:24p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:21a		Low
Wed 1:36p		High
Wed 7:37p		Low
Thu 2:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:11a		High
Wed 10:17a		Low
Wed 5:21p		High
Wed 10:31p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:07a		Low
Wed 2:01p		High
Wed 8:26p		Low
Thu 2:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:06a		Low
Wed 1:05p		High
Wed 7:23p		Low
Thu 1:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:34a		Low
Wed 1:31p		High
Wed 8:01p		Low
Thu 2:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:10a		Low
Wed 1:16p		High
Wed 7:34p		Low
Thu 1:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:11a		Low
Wed 2:07p		High
Wed 8:33p		Low
Thu 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

