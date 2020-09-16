Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 75° Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:30a Low

Wed 1:42p High

Wed 7:44p Low

Thu 2:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:04a Low

Wed 1:06p High

Wed 7:18p Low

Thu 1:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:18a Low

Wed 1:18p High

Wed 7:32p Low

Thu 1:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:00a Low

Wed 1:10p High

Wed 7:14p Low

Thu 1:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:37a High

Wed 11:10a Low

Wed 5:47p High

Wed 11:24p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:21a Low

Wed 1:36p High

Wed 7:37p Low

Thu 2:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:11a High

Wed 10:17a Low

Wed 5:21p High

Wed 10:31p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:07a Low

Wed 2:01p High

Wed 8:26p Low

Thu 2:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:06a Low

Wed 1:05p High

Wed 7:23p Low

Thu 1:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:34a Low

Wed 1:31p High

Wed 8:01p Low

Thu 2:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:10a Low

Wed 1:16p High

Wed 7:34p Low

Thu 1:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:11a Low

Wed 2:07p High

Wed 8:33p Low

Thu 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).