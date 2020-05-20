Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|54° - 60°
|Winds
|From the East
19 - 29 mph (Gust 39 mph)
16 - 25 knots (Gust 34 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 59°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:08a
|Low
Wed 1:10p
|High
Wed 7:27p
|Low
Thu 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:42a
|Low
Wed 12:34p
|High
Wed 7:01p
|Low
Thu 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:56a
|Low
Wed 12:46p
|High
Wed 7:15p
|Low
Thu 1:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:38a
|Low
Wed 12:38p
|High
Wed 6:57p
|Low
Thu 1:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 10:48a
|Low
Wed 5:15p
|High
Wed 11:07p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:58a
|Low
Wed 1:06p
|High
Wed 7:19p
|Low
Thu 1:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:55a
|Low
Wed 4:49p
|High
Wed 10:14p
|Low
Thu 5:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:40a
|Low
Wed 1:38p
|High
Wed 8:05p
|Low
Thu 2:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:46a
|Low
Wed 12:44p
|High
Wed 7:07p
|Low
Thu 1:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 1:07p
|High
Wed 7:32p
|Low
Thu 1:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:52a
|Low
Wed 12:52p
|High
Wed 7:13p
|Low
Thu 1:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:53a
|Low
Wed 1:46p
|High
Wed 8:11p
|Low
Thu 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers in the evening.
SUN: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).