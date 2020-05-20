Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Asbury Park beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature54° - 60°
WindsFrom the East
19 - 29 mph (Gust 39 mph)
16 - 25 knots (Gust 34 knots)
Waves5 - 11 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature54° - 59°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:08a		Low
Wed 1:10p		High
Wed 7:27p		Low
Thu 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:42a		Low
Wed 12:34p		High
Wed 7:01p		Low
Thu 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:56a		Low
Wed 12:46p		High
Wed 7:15p		Low
Thu 1:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:38a		Low
Wed 12:38p		High
Wed 6:57p		Low
Thu 1:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 10:48a		Low
Wed 5:15p		High
Wed 11:07p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:58a		Low
Wed 1:06p		High
Wed 7:19p		Low
Thu 1:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:55a		Low
Wed 4:49p		High
Wed 10:14p		Low
Thu 5:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:40a		Low
Wed 1:38p		High
Wed 8:05p		Low
Thu 2:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:46a		Low
Wed 12:44p		High
Wed 7:07p		Low
Thu 1:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 1:07p		High
Wed 7:32p		Low
Thu 1:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:52a		Low
Wed 12:52p		High
Wed 7:13p		Low
Thu 1:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:53a		Low
Wed 1:46p		High
Wed 8:11p		Low
Thu 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

