Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 3, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 2nd Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:58a
|Low
Wed 3:06p
|High
Wed 9:08p
|Low
Thu 3:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:32a
|Low
Wed 2:30p
|High
Wed 8:42p
|Low
Thu 3:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:46a
|Low
Wed 2:42p
|High
Wed 8:56p
|Low
Thu 3:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:28a
|Low
Wed 2:34p
|High
Wed 8:38p
|Low
Thu 3:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:15a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 7:11p
|High
Thu 12:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:52a
|Low
Wed 2:57p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 3:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:49a
|High
Wed 11:45a
|Low
Wed 6:45p
|High
Wed 11:55p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:38a
|Low
Wed 3:22p
|High
Wed 9:56p
|Low
Thu 4:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:33a
|Low
Wed 2:24p
|High
Wed 8:50p
|Low
Thu 3:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:09a
|Low
Wed 2:52p
|High
Wed 9:33p
|Low
Thu 3:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:36a
|Low
Wed 2:33p
|High
Wed 9:00p
|Low
Thu 3:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:41a
|Low
Wed 3:29p
|High
Wed 10:01p
|Low
Thu 4:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).