Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Rainbow on Tuesday evening in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature80° - 87°
WindsFrom the Southeast
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:34pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:58a		Low
Wed 3:06p		High
Wed 9:08p		Low
Thu 3:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:32a		Low
Wed 2:30p		High
Wed 8:42p		Low
Thu 3:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:46a		Low
Wed 2:42p		High
Wed 8:56p		Low
Thu 3:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:28a		Low
Wed 2:34p		High
Wed 8:38p		Low
Thu 3:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:15a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 7:11p		High
Thu 12:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:52a		Low
Wed 2:57p		High
Wed 9:04p		Low
Thu 3:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:49a		High
Wed 11:45a		Low
Wed 6:45p		High
Wed 11:55p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:38a		Low
Wed 3:22p		High
Wed 9:56p		Low
Thu 4:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:33a		Low
Wed 2:24p		High
Wed 8:50p		Low
Thu 3:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:09a		Low
Wed 2:52p		High
Wed 9:33p		Low
Thu 3:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:36a		Low
Wed 2:33p		High
Wed 9:00p		Low
Thu 3:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:41a		Low
Wed 3:29p		High
Wed 10:01p		Low
Thu 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

