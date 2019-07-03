Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 87° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:58a Low

Wed 3:06p High

Wed 9:08p Low

Thu 3:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:32a Low

Wed 2:30p High

Wed 8:42p Low

Thu 3:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:46a Low

Wed 2:42p High

Wed 8:56p Low

Thu 3:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:28a Low

Wed 2:34p High

Wed 8:38p Low

Thu 3:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:15a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 7:11p High

Thu 12:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:52a Low

Wed 2:57p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:49a High

Wed 11:45a Low

Wed 6:45p High

Wed 11:55p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:38a Low

Wed 3:22p High

Wed 9:56p Low

Thu 4:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:33a Low

Wed 2:24p High

Wed 8:50p Low

Thu 3:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:09a Low

Wed 2:52p High

Wed 9:33p Low

Thu 3:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:36a Low

Wed 2:33p High

Wed 9:00p Low

Thu 3:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:41a Low

Wed 3:29p High

Wed 10:01p Low

Thu 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).