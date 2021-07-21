Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 85°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:43am - 8:21pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:51a		Low
Wed 12:07p		High
Wed 6:23p		Low
Thu 1:01a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:25a		Low
Wed 11:31a		High
Wed 5:57p		Low
Thu 12:25a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:39a		Low
Wed 11:43a		High
Wed 6:11p		Low
Thu 12:37a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:21a		Low
Wed 11:35a		High
Wed 5:53p		Low
Thu 12:29a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:31a		Low
Wed 4:12p		High
Wed 10:03p		Low
Thu 5:06a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:43a		Low
Wed 11:56a		High
Wed 6:13p		Low
Thu 1:00a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:38a		Low
Wed 3:46p		High
Wed 9:10p		Low
Thu 4:40a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:31a		Low
Wed 12:21p		High
Wed 7:01p		Low
Thu 1:29a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:30a		Low
Wed 11:31a		High
Wed 6:04p		Low
Thu 12:34a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:54a		Low
Wed 11:49a		High
Wed 6:35p		Low
Thu 1:00a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:41a		Low
Wed 11:36a		High
Wed 6:13p		Low
Thu 12:46a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:36a		Low
Wed 12:30p		High
Wed 7:10p		Low
Thu 1:34a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Hazy this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of
5 seconds.

THU...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

