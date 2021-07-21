Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:51a
|Low
Wed 12:07p
|High
Wed 6:23p
|Low
Thu 1:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:25a
|Low
Wed 11:31a
|High
Wed 5:57p
|Low
Thu 12:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:39a
|Low
Wed 11:43a
|High
Wed 6:11p
|Low
Thu 12:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:21a
|Low
Wed 11:35a
|High
Wed 5:53p
|Low
Thu 12:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:31a
|Low
Wed 4:12p
|High
Wed 10:03p
|Low
Thu 5:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:43a
|Low
Wed 11:56a
|High
Wed 6:13p
|Low
Thu 1:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:38a
|Low
Wed 3:46p
|High
Wed 9:10p
|Low
Thu 4:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:31a
|Low
Wed 12:21p
|High
Wed 7:01p
|Low
Thu 1:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:30a
|Low
Wed 11:31a
|High
Wed 6:04p
|Low
Thu 12:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:54a
|Low
Wed 11:49a
|High
Wed 6:35p
|Low
Thu 1:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:41a
|Low
Wed 11:36a
|High
Wed 6:13p
|Low
Thu 12:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:36a
|Low
Wed 12:30p
|High
Wed 7:10p
|Low
Thu 1:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Hazy this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of
5 seconds.
THU...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).