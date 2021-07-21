Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:21pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:51a Low

Wed 12:07p High

Wed 6:23p Low

Thu 1:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:25a Low

Wed 11:31a High

Wed 5:57p Low

Thu 12:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:39a Low

Wed 11:43a High

Wed 6:11p Low

Thu 12:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:21a Low

Wed 11:35a High

Wed 5:53p Low

Thu 12:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:31a Low

Wed 4:12p High

Wed 10:03p Low

Thu 5:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:43a Low

Wed 11:56a High

Wed 6:13p Low

Thu 1:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:38a Low

Wed 3:46p High

Wed 9:10p Low

Thu 4:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:31a Low

Wed 12:21p High

Wed 7:01p Low

Thu 1:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:30a Low

Wed 11:31a High

Wed 6:04p Low

Thu 12:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:54a Low

Wed 11:49a High

Wed 6:35p Low

Thu 1:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:41a Low

Wed 11:36a High

Wed 6:13p Low

Thu 12:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:36a Low

Wed 12:30p High

Wed 7:10p Low

Thu 1:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Hazy this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of

5 seconds.

THU...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).