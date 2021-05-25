Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

A cloudy day at the beach

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature65° - 74°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves3 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:14pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 7:23a		Low
Tue 1:40p		High
Tue 7:51p		Low
Wed 2:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:57a		Low
Tue 1:04p		High
Tue 7:25p		Low
Wed 1:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:11a		Low
Tue 1:16p		High
Tue 7:39p		Low
Wed 2:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 1:08p		High
Tue 7:21p		Low
Wed 1:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:37a		High
Tue 11:03a		Low
Tue 5:45p		High
Tue 11:31p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 7:16a		Low
Tue 1:34p		High
Tue 7:44p		Low
Wed 2:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:11a		High
Tue 10:10a		Low
Tue 5:19p		High
Tue 10:38p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 8:04a		Low
Tue 1:58p		High
Tue 8:30p		Low
Wed 2:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:00a		Low
Tue 1:04p		High
Tue 7:29p		Low
Wed 1:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 7:31a		Low
Tue 1:29p		High
Tue 8:03p		Low
Wed 2:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:08a		Low
Tue 1:11p		High
Tue 7:36p		Low
Wed 2:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 8:10a		Low
Tue 2:05p		High
Tue 8:37p		Low
Wed 2:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

