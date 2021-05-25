Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 74° Winds From the South

11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 3 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:14pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:23a Low

Tue 1:40p High

Tue 7:51p Low

Wed 2:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:57a Low

Tue 1:04p High

Tue 7:25p Low

Wed 1:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:11a Low

Tue 1:16p High

Tue 7:39p Low

Wed 2:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 1:08p High

Tue 7:21p Low

Wed 1:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:37a High

Tue 11:03a Low

Tue 5:45p High

Tue 11:31p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:16a Low

Tue 1:34p High

Tue 7:44p Low

Wed 2:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:11a High

Tue 10:10a Low

Tue 5:19p High

Tue 10:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:04a Low

Tue 1:58p High

Tue 8:30p Low

Wed 2:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:00a Low

Tue 1:04p High

Tue 7:29p Low

Wed 1:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:31a Low

Tue 1:29p High

Tue 8:03p Low

Wed 2:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:08a Low

Tue 1:11p High

Tue 7:36p Low

Wed 2:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:10a Low

Tue 2:05p High

Tue 8:37p Low

Wed 2:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).