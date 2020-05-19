Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High rip current risk in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.
- Gale warning in effect through late tonight
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|55° - 64°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
22 - 32 mph (Gust 45 mph)
19 - 28 knots (Gust 39 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 60°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:24a
|Low
Tue 12:31p
|High
Tue 6:49p
|Low
Wed 1:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:58a
|Low
Tue 11:55a
|High
Tue 6:23p
|Low
Wed 12:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:12a
|Low
Tue 12:07p
|High
Tue 6:37p
|Low
Wed 12:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:54a
|Low
Tue 11:59a
|High
Tue 6:19p
|Low
Wed 12:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:04a
|Low
Tue 4:36p
|High
Tue 10:29p
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:15a
|Low
Tue 12:27p
|High
Tue 6:42p
|Low
Wed 1:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:11a
|Low
Tue 4:10p
|High
Tue 9:36p
|Low
Wed 4:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:54a
|Low
Tue 12:58p
|High
Tue 7:25p
|Low
Wed 1:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:05a
|Low
Tue 12:09p
|High
Tue 6:31p
|Low
Wed 12:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:25a
|Low
Tue 12:28p
|High
Tue 6:49p
|Low
Wed 1:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:15a
|Low
Tue 12:16p
|High
Tue 6:39p
|Low
Wed 12:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:10a
|Low
Tue 1:08p
|High
Tue 7:33p
|Low
Wed 1:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
High rip current risk in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.
Gale warning in effect through late tonight
REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 40 kt, decreasing to 30 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).