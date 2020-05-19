Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Drone footage of a line for beach badges on the boardwalk in Belmar (Borough of Belmar)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • High rip current risk in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.
  • Gale warning in effect through late tonight

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature55° - 64°
WindsFrom the Northeast
22 - 32 mph (Gust 45 mph)
19 - 28 knots (Gust 39 knots)
Waves5 - 11 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature54° - 60°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:24a		Low
Tue 12:31p		High
Tue 6:49p		Low
Wed 1:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:58a		Low
Tue 11:55a		High
Tue 6:23p		Low
Wed 12:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:12a		Low
Tue 12:07p		High
Tue 6:37p		Low
Wed 12:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:54a		Low
Tue 11:59a		High
Tue 6:19p		Low
Wed 12:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:04a		Low
Tue 4:36p		High
Tue 10:29p		Low
Wed 5:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:15a		Low
Tue 12:27p		High
Tue 6:42p		Low
Wed 1:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:11a		Low
Tue 4:10p		High
Tue 9:36p		Low
Wed 4:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:54a		Low
Tue 12:58p		High
Tue 7:25p		Low
Wed 1:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:05a		Low
Tue 12:09p		High
Tue 6:31p		Low
Wed 12:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:25a		Low
Tue 12:28p		High
Tue 6:49p		Low
Wed 1:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:15a		Low
Tue 12:16p		High
Tue 6:39p		Low
Wed 12:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:10a		Low
Tue 1:08p		High
Tue 7:33p		Low
Wed 1:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

High rip current risk in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

Gale warning in effect through late tonight

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 40 kt, decreasing to 30 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

