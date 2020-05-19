Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High rip current risk in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

Gale warning in effect through late tonight

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 55° - 64° Winds From the Northeast

22 - 32 mph (Gust 45 mph)

19 - 28 knots (Gust 39 knots) Waves 5 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 54° - 60°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:24a Low

Tue 12:31p High

Tue 6:49p Low

Wed 1:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:58a Low

Tue 11:55a High

Tue 6:23p Low

Wed 12:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:12a Low

Tue 12:07p High

Tue 6:37p Low

Wed 12:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:54a Low

Tue 11:59a High

Tue 6:19p Low

Wed 12:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:04a Low

Tue 4:36p High

Tue 10:29p Low

Wed 5:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:15a Low

Tue 12:27p High

Tue 6:42p Low

Wed 1:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:11a Low

Tue 4:10p High

Tue 9:36p Low

Wed 4:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:54a Low

Tue 12:58p High

Tue 7:25p Low

Wed 1:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:05a Low

Tue 12:09p High

Tue 6:31p Low

Wed 12:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:25a Low

Tue 12:28p High

Tue 6:49p Low

Wed 1:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:15a Low

Tue 12:16p High

Tue 6:39p Low

Wed 12:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:10a Low

Tue 1:08p High

Tue 7:33p Low

Wed 1:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

High rip current risk in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

Gale warning in effect through late tonight

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 40 kt, decreasing to 30 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

