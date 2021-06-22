Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 76° Winds From the Northwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:06a Low

Tue 12:23p High

Tue 6:39p Low

Wed 1:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:40a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:13p Low

Wed 12:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:54a Low

Tue 11:59a High

Tue 6:27p Low

Wed 12:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:36a Low

Tue 11:51a High

Tue 6:09p Low

Wed 12:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:46a Low

Tue 4:28p High

Tue 10:19p Low

Wed 5:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:59a Low

Tue 12:13p High

Tue 6:31p Low

Wed 1:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 4:02p High

Tue 9:26p Low

Wed 4:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:48a Low

Tue 12:41p High

Tue 7:18p Low

Wed 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:43a Low

Tue 11:48a High

Tue 6:18p Low

Wed 12:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:10a Low

Tue 12:09p High

Tue 6:48p Low

Wed 1:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:54a Low

Tue 11:54a High

Tue 6:26p Low

Wed 12:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:52a Low

Tue 12:48p High

Tue 7:24p Low

Wed 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI...E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).