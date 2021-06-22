Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Wildwood Crest (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature72° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature65° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:06a		Low
Tue 12:23p		High
Tue 6:39p		Low
Wed 1:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:40a		Low
Tue 11:47a		High
Tue 6:13p		Low
Wed 12:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:54a		Low
Tue 11:59a		High
Tue 6:27p		Low
Wed 12:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:36a		Low
Tue 11:51a		High
Tue 6:09p		Low
Wed 12:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:46a		Low
Tue 4:28p		High
Tue 10:19p		Low
Wed 5:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:59a		Low
Tue 12:13p		High
Tue 6:31p		Low
Wed 1:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:53a		Low
Tue 4:02p		High
Tue 9:26p		Low
Wed 4:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:48a		Low
Tue 12:41p		High
Tue 7:18p		Low
Wed 1:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:43a		Low
Tue 11:48a		High
Tue 6:18p		Low
Wed 12:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:10a		Low
Tue 12:09p		High
Tue 6:48p		Low
Wed 1:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:54a		Low
Tue 11:54a		High
Tue 6:26p		Low
Wed 12:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:52a		Low
Tue 12:48p		High
Tue 7:24p		Low
Wed 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI...E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

