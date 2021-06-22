Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:06a
|Low
Tue 12:23p
|High
Tue 6:39p
|Low
Wed 1:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:40a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:13p
|Low
Wed 12:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:54a
|Low
Tue 11:59a
|High
Tue 6:27p
|Low
Wed 12:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:36a
|Low
Tue 11:51a
|High
Tue 6:09p
|Low
Wed 12:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:46a
|Low
Tue 4:28p
|High
Tue 10:19p
|Low
Wed 5:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:59a
|Low
Tue 12:13p
|High
Tue 6:31p
|Low
Wed 1:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:53a
|Low
Tue 4:02p
|High
Tue 9:26p
|Low
Wed 4:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:48a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 7:18p
|Low
Wed 1:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:43a
|Low
Tue 11:48a
|High
Tue 6:18p
|Low
Wed 12:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:10a
|Low
Tue 12:09p
|High
Tue 6:48p
|Low
Wed 1:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:54a
|Low
Tue 11:54a
|High
Tue 6:26p
|Low
Wed 12:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:52a
|Low
Tue 12:48p
|High
Tue 7:24p
|Low
Wed 1:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI...E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).