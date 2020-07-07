Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 84° Winds From the South

10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:17a Low

Tue 4:22p High

Tue 10:31p Low

Wed 5:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:51a Low

Tue 3:46p High

Tue 10:05p Low

Wed 4:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:05a Low

Tue 3:58p High

Tue 10:19p Low

Wed 4:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:47a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 10:01p Low

Wed 4:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:23a High

Tue 1:57p Low

Tue 8:27p High

Wed 2:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:06a Low

Tue 4:13p High

Tue 10:22p Low

Wed 5:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:57a High

Tue 1:04p Low

Tue 8:01p High

Wed 1:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 4:36p High

Tue 11:03p Low

Wed 5:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:54a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 10:08p Low

Wed 4:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:22a Low

Tue 4:05p High

Tue 10:42p Low

Wed 5:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:01a Low

Tue 3:47p High

Tue 10:18p Low

Wed 4:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 11:00a Low

Tue 4:50p High

Tue 11:16p Low

Wed 5:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).