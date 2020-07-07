Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Long Beach Township (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature77° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:17a		Low
Tue 4:22p		High
Tue 10:31p		Low
Wed 5:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:51a		Low
Tue 3:46p		High
Tue 10:05p		Low
Wed 4:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:05a		Low
Tue 3:58p		High
Tue 10:19p		Low
Wed 4:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:47a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 10:01p		Low
Wed 4:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:23a		High
Tue 1:57p		Low
Tue 8:27p		High
Wed 2:11a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:06a		Low
Tue 4:13p		High
Tue 10:22p		Low
Wed 5:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:57a		High
Tue 1:04p		Low
Tue 8:01p		High
Wed 1:18a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 4:36p		High
Tue 11:03p		Low
Wed 5:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:54a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 10:08p		Low
Wed 4:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:22a		Low
Tue 4:05p		High
Tue 10:42p		Low
Wed 5:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:01a		Low
Tue 3:47p		High
Tue 10:18p		Low
Wed 4:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 11:00a		Low
Tue 4:50p		High
Tue 11:16p		Low
Wed 5:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

