Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:17a
|Low
Tue 4:22p
|High
Tue 10:31p
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:51a
|Low
Tue 3:46p
|High
Tue 10:05p
|Low
Wed 4:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:05a
|Low
Tue 3:58p
|High
Tue 10:19p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:47a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 10:01p
|Low
Wed 4:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:23a
|High
Tue 1:57p
|Low
Tue 8:27p
|High
Wed 2:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:06a
|Low
Tue 4:13p
|High
Tue 10:22p
|Low
Wed 5:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:57a
|High
Tue 1:04p
|Low
Tue 8:01p
|High
Wed 1:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 4:36p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:54a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 10:08p
|Low
Wed 4:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:22a
|Low
Tue 4:05p
|High
Tue 10:42p
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:01a
|Low
Tue 3:47p
|High
Tue 10:18p
|Low
Wed 4:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 11:00a
|Low
Tue 4:50p
|High
Tue 11:16p
|Low
Wed 5:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).