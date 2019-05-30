Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 30, 2019

Cape May (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 80°
Winds From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 57° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:22pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 5:25a		 Low
Thu 11:41a		 High
Thu 5:54p		 Low
Fri 12:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 11:05a		 High
Thu 5:28p		 Low
Thu 11:48p		 High
Fri 5:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 5:13a		 Low
Thu 11:17a		 High
Thu 5:42p		 Low
Fri 12:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 11:09a		 High
Thu 5:24p		 Low
Thu 11:52p		 High
Fri 5:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 9:05a		 Low
Thu 3:46p		 High
Thu 9:34p		 Low
Fri 4:29a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 5:17a		 Low
Thu 11:32a		 High
Thu 5:48p		 Low
Fri 12:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 8:12a		 Low
Thu 3:20p		 High
Thu 8:41p		 Low
Fri 4:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 6:02a		 Low
Thu 12:08p		 High
Thu 6:38p		 Low
Fri 12:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 5:08a		 Low
Thu 11:12a		 High
Thu 5:39p		 Low
Thu 11:55p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 5:30a		 Low
Thu 11:32a		 High
Thu 5:58p		 Low
Fri 12:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 5:15a		 Low
Thu 11:21a		 High
Thu 5:46p		 Low
Thu 11:58p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 6:09a		 Low
Thu 12:10p		 High
Thu 6:37p		 Low
Fri 12:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

