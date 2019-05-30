Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 30, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:25a
|Low
Thu 11:41a
|High
Thu 5:54p
|Low
Fri 12:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 11:05a
|High
Thu 5:28p
|Low
Thu 11:48p
|High
Fri 5:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:13a
|Low
Thu 11:17a
|High
Thu 5:42p
|Low
Fri 12:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 11:09a
|High
Thu 5:24p
|Low
Thu 11:52p
|High
Fri 5:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:05a
|Low
Thu 3:46p
|High
Thu 9:34p
|Low
Fri 4:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:17a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 5:48p
|Low
Fri 12:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:12a
|Low
Thu 3:20p
|High
Thu 8:41p
|Low
Fri 4:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:02a
|Low
Thu 12:08p
|High
Thu 6:38p
|Low
Fri 12:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:08a
|Low
Thu 11:12a
|High
Thu 5:39p
|Low
Thu 11:55p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:30a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 5:58p
|Low
Fri 12:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:15a
|Low
Thu 11:21a
|High
Thu 5:46p
|Low
Thu 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:09a
|Low
Thu 12:10p
|High
Thu 6:37p
|Low
Fri 12:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).