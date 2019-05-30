Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 30, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 80° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:22pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:25a Low

Thu 11:41a High

Thu 5:54p Low

Fri 12:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 11:05a High

Thu 5:28p Low

Thu 11:48p High

Fri 5:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:13a Low

Thu 11:17a High

Thu 5:42p Low

Fri 12:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 11:09a High

Thu 5:24p Low

Thu 11:52p High

Fri 5:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:05a Low

Thu 3:46p High

Thu 9:34p Low

Fri 4:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:17a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 5:48p Low

Fri 12:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:12a Low

Thu 3:20p High

Thu 8:41p Low

Fri 4:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:02a Low

Thu 12:08p High

Thu 6:38p Low

Fri 12:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:08a Low

Thu 11:12a High

Thu 5:39p Low

Thu 11:55p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:30a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 5:58p Low

Fri 12:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:15a Low

Thu 11:21a High

Thu 5:46p Low

Thu 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:09a Low

Thu 12:10p High

Thu 6:37p Low

Fri 12:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI : NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).