Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 28, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night
- Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 am edt this morning
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 73°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:53a
|High
Thu 1:06p
|Low
Thu 6:51p
|High
Fri 1:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:17a
|High
Thu 12:40p
|Low
Thu 6:15p
|High
Fri 12:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:29a
|High
Thu 12:54p
|Low
Thu 6:27p
|High
Fri 12:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:21a
|High
Thu 12:36p
|Low
Thu 6:19p
|High
Fri 12:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:58a
|High
Thu 4:46p
|Low
Thu 10:56p
|High
Fri 4:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:02a
|High
Thu 12:54p
|Low
Thu 6:48p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:32a
|High
Thu 3:53p
|Low
Thu 10:30p
|High
Fri 3:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:35a
|High
Thu 1:42p
|Low
Thu 7:21p
|High
Fri 1:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:31a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 6:22p
|High
Fri 12:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:59a
|High
Thu 1:03p
|Low
Thu 6:49p
|High
Fri 1:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:38a
|High
Thu 12:36p
|Low
Thu 6:33p
|High
Fri 12:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:28a
|High
Thu 1:39p
|Low
Thu 7:29p
|High
Fri 1:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 NM or less.
FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. Scattered tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).