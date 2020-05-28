Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night

Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 am edt this morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 73° Winds From the South

12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 58° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:53a High

Thu 1:06p Low

Thu 6:51p High

Fri 1:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:17a High

Thu 12:40p Low

Thu 6:15p High

Fri 12:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:29a High

Thu 12:54p Low

Thu 6:27p High

Fri 12:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:21a High

Thu 12:36p Low

Thu 6:19p High

Fri 12:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:58a High

Thu 4:46p Low

Thu 10:56p High

Fri 4:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:02a High

Thu 12:54p Low

Thu 6:48p High

Fri 12:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:32a High

Thu 3:53p Low

Thu 10:30p High

Fri 3:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:35a High

Thu 1:42p Low

Thu 7:21p High

Fri 1:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:31a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 6:22p High

Fri 12:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:59a High

Thu 1:03p Low

Thu 6:49p High

Fri 1:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:38a High

Thu 12:36p Low

Thu 6:33p High

Fri 12:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:28a High

Thu 1:39p Low

Thu 7:29p High

Fri 1:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 NM or less.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. Scattered tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).