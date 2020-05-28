Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Long Beach Island (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night
  • Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 am edt this morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature64° - 73°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature58° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:53a		High
Thu 1:06p		Low
Thu 6:51p		High
Fri 1:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:17a		High
Thu 12:40p		Low
Thu 6:15p		High
Fri 12:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:29a		High
Thu 12:54p		Low
Thu 6:27p		High
Fri 12:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:21a		High
Thu 12:36p		Low
Thu 6:19p		High
Fri 12:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:58a		High
Thu 4:46p		Low
Thu 10:56p		High
Fri 4:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:02a		High
Thu 12:54p		Low
Thu 6:48p		High
Fri 12:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:32a		High
Thu 3:53p		Low
Thu 10:30p		High
Fri 3:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:35a		High
Thu 1:42p		Low
Thu 7:21p		High
Fri 1:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:31a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 6:22p		High
Fri 12:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:59a		High
Thu 1:03p		Low
Thu 6:49p		High
Fri 1:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:38a		High
Thu 12:36p		Low
Thu 6:33p		High
Fri 12:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:28a		High
Thu 1:39p		Low
Thu 7:29p		High
Fri 1:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 NM or less.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. Scattered tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

