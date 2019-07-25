Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 25, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 83° Winds From the North

6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:22pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:16a High

Thu 2:35p Low

Thu 9:22p High

Fri 2:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:40a High

Thu 2:09p Low

Thu 8:46p High

Fri 2:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:52a High

Thu 2:23p Low

Thu 8:58p High

Fri 2:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:44a High

Thu 2:05p Low

Thu 8:50p High

Fri 2:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:46a Low

Thu 12:21p High

Thu 6:15p Low

Fri 1:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:17a High

Thu 2:32p Low

Thu 9:11p High

Fri 2:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:55a High

Thu 5:22p Low

Fri 1:01a High

Fri 5:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:57a High

Thu 3:30p Low

Thu 9:47p High

Fri 3:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:53a High

Thu 2:21p Low

Thu 8:43p High

Fri 2:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:14a High

Thu 2:45p Low

Thu 9:00p High

Fri 2:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:06a High

Thu 2:27p Low

Thu 8:46p High

Fri 2:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:58a High

Thu 3:24p Low

Thu 9:40p High

Fri 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).