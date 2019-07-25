Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 25, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 83°
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Sea Bright Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:16a
|High
Thu 2:35p
|Low
Thu 9:22p
|High
Fri 2:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:40a
|High
Thu 2:09p
|Low
Thu 8:46p
|High
Fri 2:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:52a
|High
Thu 2:23p
|Low
Thu 8:58p
|High
Fri 2:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:44a
|High
Thu 2:05p
|Low
Thu 8:50p
|High
Fri 2:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:46a
|Low
Thu 12:21p
|High
Thu 6:15p
|Low
Fri 1:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:17a
|High
Thu 2:32p
|Low
Thu 9:11p
|High
Fri 2:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:55a
|High
Thu 5:22p
|Low
Fri 1:01a
|High
Fri 5:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:57a
|High
Thu 3:30p
|Low
Thu 9:47p
|High
Fri 3:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:53a
|High
Thu 2:21p
|Low
Thu 8:43p
|High
Fri 2:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:14a
|High
Thu 2:45p
|Low
Thu 9:00p
|High
Fri 2:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:06a
|High
Thu 2:27p
|Low
Thu 8:46p
|High
Fri 2:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:58a
|High
Thu 3:24p
|Low
Thu 9:40p
|High
Fri 3:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).