Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 25, 2019

Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature78° - 83°
WindsFrom the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:22pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:16a		High
Thu 2:35p		Low
Thu 9:22p		High
Fri 2:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:40a		High
Thu 2:09p		Low
Thu 8:46p		High
Fri 2:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:52a		High
Thu 2:23p		Low
Thu 8:58p		High
Fri 2:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:44a		High
Thu 2:05p		Low
Thu 8:50p		High
Fri 2:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:46a		Low
Thu 12:21p		High
Thu 6:15p		Low
Fri 1:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:17a		High
Thu 2:32p		Low
Thu 9:11p		High
Fri 2:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 11:55a		High
Thu 5:22p		Low
Fri 1:01a		High
Fri 5:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:57a		High
Thu 3:30p		Low
Thu 9:47p		High
Fri 3:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:53a		High
Thu 2:21p		Low
Thu 8:43p		High
Fri 2:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:14a		High
Thu 2:45p		Low
Thu 9:00p		High
Fri 2:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:06a		High
Thu 2:27p		Low
Thu 8:46p		High
Fri 2:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:58a		High
Thu 3:24p		Low
Thu 9:40p		High
Fri 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top