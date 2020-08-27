Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 93° Winds From the West

11 - 18 mph (Gust 20 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 79°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:47a High

Thu 3:54p Low

Thu 10:42p High

Fri 4:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:11a High

Thu 3:28p Low

Thu 10:06p High

Fri 3:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:23a High

Thu 3:42p Low

Thu 10:18p High

Fri 4:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:15a High

Thu 3:24p Low

Thu 10:10p High

Fri 3:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:00a Low

Thu 1:52p High

Thu 7:34p Low

Fri 2:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:40a High

Thu 3:50p Low

Thu 10:37p High

Fri 4:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:07a Low

Thu 1:26p High

Thu 6:41p Low

Fri 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:00a High

Thu 4:33p Low

Thu 11:01p High

Fri 5:03a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:12a High

Thu 3:48p Low

Thu 10:15p High

Fri 4:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:28a High

Thu 4:18p Low

Thu 10:36p High

Fri 4:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:14a High

Thu 4:00p Low

Thu 10:28p High

Fri 4:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:11a High

Thu 4:48p Low

Thu 11:16p High

Fri 5:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).