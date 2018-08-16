Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 16, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 92°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:16am - 7:57pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:26a
|High
Thu 12:47p
|Low
Thu 6:55p
|High
Fri 1:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:50a
|High
Thu 12:21p
|Low
Thu 6:19p
|High
Fri 12:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:02a
|High
Thu 12:35p
|Low
Thu 6:31p
|High
Fri 12:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:54a
|High
Thu 12:17p
|Low
Thu 6:23p
|High
Fri 12:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:31a
|High
Thu 4:27p
|Low
Thu 11:00p
|High
Fri 4:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:33a
|High
Thu 12:37p
|Low
Thu 7:00p
|High
Fri 12:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:05a
|High
Thu 3:34p
|Low
Thu 10:34p
|High
Fri 3:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:55a
|High
Thu 1:17p
|Low
Thu 7:24p
|High
Fri 1:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:05a
|High
Thu 12:21p
|Low
Thu 6:34p
|High
Fri 12:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:25a
|High
Thu 12:48p
|Low
Thu 6:55p
|High
Fri 1:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:06a
|High
Thu 12:26p
|Low
Thu 6:38p
|High
Fri 12:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:05a
|High
Thu 1:25p
|Low
Thu 7:35p
|High
Fri 1:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).