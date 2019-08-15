Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Asbury Park (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature74° - 78°
WindsFrom the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:15am - 7:59pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:34a		Low
Thu 2:41p		High
Thu 8:47p		Low
Fri 3:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:08a		Low
Thu 2:05p		High
Thu 8:21p		Low
Fri 2:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:22a		Low
Thu 2:17p		High
Thu 8:35p		Low
Fri 2:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:04a		Low
Thu 2:09p		High
Thu 8:17p		Low
Fri 2:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:40a		High
Thu 12:14p		Low
Thu 6:46p		High
Fri 12:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:25a		Low
Thu 2:34p		High
Thu 8:39p		Low
Fri 3:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:14a		High
Thu 11:21a		Low
Thu 6:20p		High
Thu 11:34p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:07a		Low
Thu 2:56p		High
Thu 9:19p		Low
Fri 3:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:14a		Low
Thu 2:11p		High
Thu 8:28p		Low
Fri 2:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:38a		Low
Thu 2:29p		High
Thu 8:59p		Low
Fri 3:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:22a		Low
Thu 2:14p		High
Thu 8:38p		Low
Fri 2:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:19a		Low
Thu 3:11p		High
Thu 9:35p		Low
Fri 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

