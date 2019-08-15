Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 15, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:34a
|Low
Thu 2:41p
|High
Thu 8:47p
|Low
Fri 3:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:08a
|Low
Thu 2:05p
|High
Thu 8:21p
|Low
Fri 2:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:22a
|Low
Thu 2:17p
|High
Thu 8:35p
|Low
Fri 2:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:04a
|Low
Thu 2:09p
|High
Thu 8:17p
|Low
Fri 2:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:40a
|High
Thu 12:14p
|Low
Thu 6:46p
|High
Fri 12:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:25a
|Low
Thu 2:34p
|High
Thu 8:39p
|Low
Fri 3:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:14a
|High
Thu 11:21a
|Low
Thu 6:20p
|High
Thu 11:34p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:07a
|Low
Thu 2:56p
|High
Thu 9:19p
|Low
Fri 3:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:14a
|Low
Thu 2:11p
|High
Thu 8:28p
|Low
Fri 2:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:38a
|Low
Thu 2:29p
|High
Thu 8:59p
|Low
Fri 3:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:22a
|Low
Thu 2:14p
|High
Thu 8:38p
|Low
Fri 2:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:19a
|Low
Thu 3:11p
|High
Thu 9:35p
|Low
Fri 3:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).