Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 15, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 78° Winds From the East

10 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:59pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:34a Low

Thu 2:41p High

Thu 8:47p Low

Fri 3:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:08a Low

Thu 2:05p High

Thu 8:21p Low

Fri 2:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:22a Low

Thu 2:17p High

Thu 8:35p Low

Fri 2:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:04a Low

Thu 2:09p High

Thu 8:17p Low

Fri 2:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:40a High

Thu 12:14p Low

Thu 6:46p High

Fri 12:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:25a Low

Thu 2:34p High

Thu 8:39p Low

Fri 3:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:14a High

Thu 11:21a Low

Thu 6:20p High

Thu 11:34p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:07a Low

Thu 2:56p High

Thu 9:19p Low

Fri 3:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:14a Low

Thu 2:11p High

Thu 8:28p Low

Fri 2:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:38a Low

Thu 2:29p High

Thu 8:59p Low

Fri 3:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:22a Low

Thu 2:14p High

Thu 8:38p Low

Fri 2:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:19a Low

Thu 3:11p High

Thu 9:35p Low

Fri 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).