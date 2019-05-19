Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 19, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 76°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:53a
|Low
Sun 3:06p
|High
Sun 9:14p
|Low
Mon 3:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:27a
|Low
Sun 2:30p
|High
Sun 8:48p
|Low
Mon 3:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:41a
|Low
Sun 2:42p
|High
Sun 9:02p
|Low
Mon 3:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:23a
|Low
Sun 2:34p
|High
Sun 8:44p
|Low
Mon 3:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:05a
|High
Sun 12:33p
|Low
Sun 7:11p
|High
Mon 12:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:47a
|Low
Sun 3:02p
|High
Sun 9:07p
|Low
Mon 3:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:39a
|High
Sun 11:40a
|Low
Sun 6:45p
|High
Mon 12:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:30a
|Low
Sun 3:23p
|High
Sun 9:50p
|Low
Mon 4:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:34a
|Low
Sun 2:35p
|High
Sun 8:54p
|Low
Mon 3:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:03a
|Low
Sun 2:54p
|High
Sun 9:26p
|Low
Mon 3:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:42a
|Low
Sun 2:37p
|High
Sun 9:03p
|Low
Mon 3:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:44a
|Low
Sun 3:36p
|High
Sun 10:02p
|Low
Mon 4:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms late.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).