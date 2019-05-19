Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 19, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 76° Winds From the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 56° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:13pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:53a Low

Sun 3:06p High

Sun 9:14p Low

Mon 3:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:27a Low

Sun 2:30p High

Sun 8:48p Low

Mon 3:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:41a Low

Sun 2:42p High

Sun 9:02p Low

Mon 3:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:23a Low

Sun 2:34p High

Sun 8:44p Low

Mon 3:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:05a High

Sun 12:33p Low

Sun 7:11p High

Mon 12:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:47a Low

Sun 3:02p High

Sun 9:07p Low

Mon 3:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:39a High

Sun 11:40a Low

Sun 6:45p High

Mon 12:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:30a Low

Sun 3:23p High

Sun 9:50p Low

Mon 4:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:34a Low

Sun 2:35p High

Sun 8:54p Low

Mon 3:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:03a Low

Sun 2:54p High

Sun 9:26p Low

Mon 3:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:42a Low

Sun 2:37p High

Sun 9:03p Low

Mon 3:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:44a Low

Sun 3:36p High

Sun 10:02p Low

Mon 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

MON : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms late.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

TUE : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

WED : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

