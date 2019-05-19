Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 19, 2019

Asbury Park beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 76°
Winds From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 56° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:13pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:53a		 Low
Sun 3:06p		 High
Sun 9:14p		 Low
Mon 3:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:27a		 Low
Sun 2:30p		 High
Sun 8:48p		 Low
Mon 3:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:41a		 Low
Sun 2:42p		 High
Sun 9:02p		 Low
Mon 3:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:23a		 Low
Sun 2:34p		 High
Sun 8:44p		 Low
Mon 3:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:05a		 High
Sun 12:33p		 Low
Sun 7:11p		 High
Mon 12:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:47a		 Low
Sun 3:02p		 High
Sun 9:07p		 Low
Mon 3:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 6:39a		 High
Sun 11:40a		 Low
Sun 6:45p		 High
Mon 12:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:30a		 Low
Sun 3:23p		 High
Sun 9:50p		 Low
Mon 4:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:34a		 Low
Sun 2:35p		 High
Sun 8:54p		 Low
Mon 3:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 9:03a		 Low
Sun 2:54p		 High
Sun 9:26p		 Low
Mon 3:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:42a		 Low
Sun 2:37p		 High
Sun 9:03p		 Low
Mon 3:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:44a		 Low
Sun 3:36p		 High
Sun 10:02p		 Low
Mon 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms late.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

