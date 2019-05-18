Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 18, 2019

Point Pleasant (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 59° - 73°
Winds From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 56° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:12pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 8:06a		 Low
Sat 2:21p		 High
Sat 8:30p		 Low
Sun 3:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:40a		 Low
Sat 1:45p		 High
Sat 8:04p		 Low
Sun 2:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:54a		 Low
Sat 1:57p		 High
Sat 8:18p		 Low
Sun 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:36a		 Low
Sat 1:49p		 High
Sat 8:00p		 Low
Sun 2:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 6:17a		 High
Sat 11:46a		 Low
Sat 6:26p		 High
Sun 12:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:59a		 Low
Sat 2:18p		 High
Sat 8:23p		 Low
Sun 3:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 5:51a		 High
Sat 10:53a		 Low
Sat 6:00p		 High
Sat 11:17p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:43a		 Low
Sat 2:39p		 High
Sat 9:05p		 Low
Sun 3:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:47a		 Low
Sat 1:51p		 High
Sat 8:11p		 Low
Sun 2:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 8:16a		 Low
Sat 2:11p		 High
Sat 8:41p		 Low
Sun 2:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:56a		 Low
Sat 1:54p		 High
Sat 8:19p		 Low
Sun 2:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:57a		 Low
Sat 2:52p		 High
Sat 9:19p		 Low
Sun 3:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top