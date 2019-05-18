Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 18, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|59° - 73°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:06a
|Low
Sat 2:21p
|High
Sat 8:30p
|Low
Sun 3:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:40a
|Low
Sat 1:45p
|High
Sat 8:04p
|Low
Sun 2:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:54a
|Low
Sat 1:57p
|High
Sat 8:18p
|Low
Sun 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:49p
|High
Sat 8:00p
|Low
Sun 2:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:17a
|High
Sat 11:46a
|Low
Sat 6:26p
|High
Sun 12:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:59a
|Low
Sat 2:18p
|High
Sat 8:23p
|Low
Sun 3:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:51a
|High
Sat 10:53a
|Low
Sat 6:00p
|High
Sat 11:17p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:43a
|Low
Sat 2:39p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 3:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:47a
|Low
Sat 1:51p
|High
Sat 8:11p
|Low
Sun 2:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:16a
|Low
Sat 2:11p
|High
Sat 8:41p
|Low
Sun 2:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:56a
|Low
Sat 1:54p
|High
Sat 8:19p
|Low
Sun 2:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:57a
|Low
Sat 2:52p
|High
Sat 9:19p
|Low
Sun 3:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).