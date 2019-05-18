Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 18, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 59° - 73° Winds From the South

7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 56° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:12pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:06a Low

Sat 2:21p High

Sat 8:30p Low

Sun 3:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:40a Low

Sat 1:45p High

Sat 8:04p Low

Sun 2:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:54a Low

Sat 1:57p High

Sat 8:18p Low

Sun 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:49p High

Sat 8:00p Low

Sun 2:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:17a High

Sat 11:46a Low

Sat 6:26p High

Sun 12:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:59a Low

Sat 2:18p High

Sat 8:23p Low

Sun 3:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:51a High

Sat 10:53a Low

Sat 6:00p High

Sat 11:17p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:43a Low

Sat 2:39p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 3:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:47a Low

Sat 1:51p High

Sat 8:11p Low

Sun 2:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:16a Low

Sat 2:11p High

Sat 8:41p Low

Sun 2:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:56a Low

Sat 1:54p High

Sat 8:19p Low

Sun 2:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:57a Low

Sat 2:52p High

Sat 9:19p Low

Sun 3:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

MON : SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).