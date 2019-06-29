Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 29, 2019

Belmar fishing pier (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 92°
Winds From the Southwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 5:34a		 Low
Sat 11:44a		 High
Sat 5:56p		 Low
Sun 12:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:08a		 Low
Sat 11:08a		 High
Sat 5:30p		 Low
Sun 12:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:22a		 Low
Sat 11:20a		 High
Sat 5:44p		 Low
Sun 12:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:04a		 Low
Sat 11:12a		 High
Sat 5:26p		 Low
Sun 12:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:14a		 Low
Sat 3:49p		 High
Sat 9:36p		 Low
Sun 4:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 5:28a		 Low
Sat 11:33a		 High
Sat 5:52p		 Low
Sun 12:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 8:21a		 Low
Sat 3:23p		 High
Sat 8:43p		 Low
Sun 4:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 6:16a		 Low
Sat 12:08p		 High
Sat 6:47p		 Low
Sun 1:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:12a		 Low
Sat 11:08a		 High
Sat 5:42p		 Low
Sun 12:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 5:35a		 Low
Sat 11:30a		 High
Sat 6:09p		 Low
Sun 12:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:18a		 Low
Sat 11:19a		 High
Sat 5:50p		 Low
Sun 12:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 6:17a		 Low
Sat 12:11p		 High
Sat 6:45p		 Low
Sun 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms late in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

