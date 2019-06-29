Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 29, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 92° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:34a Low

Sat 11:44a High

Sat 5:56p Low

Sun 12:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:08a Low

Sat 11:08a High

Sat 5:30p Low

Sun 12:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:22a Low

Sat 11:20a High

Sat 5:44p Low

Sun 12:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:04a Low

Sat 11:12a High

Sat 5:26p Low

Sun 12:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:14a Low

Sat 3:49p High

Sat 9:36p Low

Sun 4:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:28a Low

Sat 11:33a High

Sat 5:52p Low

Sun 12:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:21a Low

Sat 3:23p High

Sat 8:43p Low

Sun 4:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:16a Low

Sat 12:08p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 1:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:12a Low

Sat 11:08a High

Sat 5:42p Low

Sun 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:35a Low

Sat 11:30a High

Sat 6:09p Low

Sun 12:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:18a Low

Sat 11:19a High

Sat 5:50p Low

Sun 12:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:17a Low

Sat 12:11p High

Sat 6:45p Low

Sun 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms late in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).