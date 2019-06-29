Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 29, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 92°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 80°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:34a
|Low
Sat 11:44a
|High
Sat 5:56p
|Low
Sun 12:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:08a
|Low
Sat 11:08a
|High
Sat 5:30p
|Low
Sun 12:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:22a
|Low
Sat 11:20a
|High
Sat 5:44p
|Low
Sun 12:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:04a
|Low
Sat 11:12a
|High
Sat 5:26p
|Low
Sun 12:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:14a
|Low
Sat 3:49p
|High
Sat 9:36p
|Low
Sun 4:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:28a
|Low
Sat 11:33a
|High
Sat 5:52p
|Low
Sun 12:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:21a
|Low
Sat 3:23p
|High
Sat 8:43p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:16a
|Low
Sat 12:08p
|High
Sat 6:47p
|Low
Sun 1:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:12a
|Low
Sat 11:08a
|High
Sat 5:42p
|Low
Sun 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:35a
|Low
Sat 11:30a
|High
Sat 6:09p
|Low
Sun 12:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:18a
|Low
Sat 11:19a
|High
Sat 5:50p
|Low
Sun 12:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:17a
|Low
Sat 12:11p
|High
Sat 6:45p
|Low
Sun 1:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms late in the evening.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).