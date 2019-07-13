Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature82° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:46am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:42a		Low
Sat 11:58a		High
Sat 6:13p		Low
Sun 12:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:16a		Low
Sat 11:22a		High
Sat 5:47p		Low
Sun 12:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:30a		Low
Sat 11:34a		High
Sat 6:01p		Low
Sun 12:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:12a		Low
Sat 11:26a		High
Sat 5:43p		Low
Sun 12:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:22a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 9:53p		Low
Sun 4:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:37a		Low
Sat 11:51a		High
Sat 6:04p		Low
Sun 12:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:29a		Low
Sat 3:37p		High
Sat 9:00p		Low
Sun 4:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:19a		Low
Sat 12:15p		High
Sat 6:48p		Low
Sun 1:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:30a		Low
Sat 11:31a		High
Sat 6:01p		Low
Sun 12:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:49a		Low
Sat 11:45a		High
Sat 6:25p		Low
Sun 12:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:44a		Low
Sat 11:35a		High
Sat 6:14p		Low
Sun 12:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:36a		Low
Sat 12:31p		High
Sat 7:06p		Low
Sun 1:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

