Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 13, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:42a Low

Sat 11:58a High

Sat 6:13p Low

Sun 12:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:16a Low

Sat 11:22a High

Sat 5:47p Low

Sun 12:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:30a Low

Sat 11:34a High

Sat 6:01p Low

Sun 12:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:12a Low

Sat 11:26a High

Sat 5:43p Low

Sun 12:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:22a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 9:53p Low

Sun 4:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:37a Low

Sat 11:51a High

Sat 6:04p Low

Sun 12:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:29a Low

Sat 3:37p High

Sat 9:00p Low

Sun 4:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:19a Low

Sat 12:15p High

Sat 6:48p Low

Sun 1:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:30a Low

Sat 11:31a High

Sat 6:01p Low

Sun 12:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:49a Low

Sat 11:45a High

Sat 6:25p Low

Sun 12:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:44a Low

Sat 11:35a High

Sat 6:14p Low

Sun 12:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:36a Low

Sat 12:31p High

Sat 7:06p Low

Sun 1:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).