Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Brigantine Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:42a
|Low
Sat 11:58a
|High
Sat 6:13p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:16a
|Low
Sat 11:22a
|High
Sat 5:47p
|Low
Sun 12:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:30a
|Low
Sat 11:34a
|High
Sat 6:01p
|Low
Sun 12:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:12a
|Low
Sat 11:26a
|High
Sat 5:43p
|Low
Sun 12:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:22a
|Low
Sat 4:03p
|High
Sat 9:53p
|Low
Sun 4:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:37a
|Low
Sat 11:51a
|High
Sat 6:04p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:29a
|Low
Sat 3:37p
|High
Sat 9:00p
|Low
Sun 4:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:19a
|Low
Sat 12:15p
|High
Sat 6:48p
|Low
Sun 1:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:30a
|Low
Sat 11:31a
|High
Sat 6:01p
|Low
Sun 12:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:49a
|Low
Sat 11:45a
|High
Sat 6:25p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:44a
|Low
Sat 11:35a
|High
Sat 6:14p
|Low
Sun 12:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:36a
|Low
Sat 12:31p
|High
Sat 7:06p
|Low
Sun 1:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).