Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 7, 2021

Asbury Park boardwalk at sunrise (Jim Guiliano, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature76° - 86°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:52a		Low
Sat 1:49p		High
Sat 7:58p		Low
Sun 2:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:26a		Low
Sat 1:13p		High
Sat 7:32p		Low
Sun 2:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:40a		Low
Sat 1:25p		High
Sat 7:46p		Low
Sun 2:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:22a		Low
Sat 1:17p		High
Sat 7:28p		Low
Sun 2:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:02a		High
Sat 11:32a		Low
Sat 5:54p		High
Sat 11:38p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:41a		Low
Sat 1:38p		High
Sat 7:48p		Low
Sun 2:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:36a		High
Sat 10:39a		Low
Sat 5:28p		High
Sat 10:45p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:26a		Low
Sat 2:08p		High
Sat 8:41p		Low
Sun 3:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 1:12p		High
Sat 7:41p		Low
Sun 2:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:53a		Low
Sat 1:36p		High
Sat 8:17p		Low
Sun 2:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 7:49p		Low
Sun 2:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:30a		Low
Sat 2:16p		High
Sat 8:48p		Low
Sun 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

