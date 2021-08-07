Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 7, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 86° Winds From the South

8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:52a Low

Sat 1:49p High

Sat 7:58p Low

Sun 2:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:26a Low

Sat 1:13p High

Sat 7:32p Low

Sun 2:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:40a Low

Sat 1:25p High

Sat 7:46p Low

Sun 2:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:22a Low

Sat 1:17p High

Sat 7:28p Low

Sun 2:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:02a High

Sat 11:32a Low

Sat 5:54p High

Sat 11:38p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:41a Low

Sat 1:38p High

Sat 7:48p Low

Sun 2:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:36a High

Sat 10:39a Low

Sat 5:28p High

Sat 10:45p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:26a Low

Sat 2:08p High

Sat 8:41p Low

Sun 3:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 1:12p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 2:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:53a Low

Sat 1:36p High

Sat 8:17p Low

Sun 2:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 7:49p Low

Sun 2:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:30a Low

Sat 2:16p High

Sat 8:48p Low

Sun 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).