Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 7, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:52a
|Low
Sat 1:49p
|High
Sat 7:58p
|Low
Sun 2:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:26a
|Low
Sat 1:13p
|High
Sat 7:32p
|Low
Sun 2:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:40a
|Low
Sat 1:25p
|High
Sat 7:46p
|Low
Sun 2:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:22a
|Low
Sat 1:17p
|High
Sat 7:28p
|Low
Sun 2:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:02a
|High
Sat 11:32a
|Low
Sat 5:54p
|High
Sat 11:38p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:41a
|Low
Sat 1:38p
|High
Sat 7:48p
|Low
Sun 2:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:36a
|High
Sat 10:39a
|Low
Sat 5:28p
|High
Sat 10:45p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:26a
|Low
Sat 2:08p
|High
Sat 8:41p
|Low
Sun 3:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 1:12p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 2:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:53a
|Low
Sat 1:36p
|High
Sat 8:17p
|Low
Sun 2:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 1:23p
|High
Sat 7:49p
|Low
Sun 2:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:30a
|Low
Sat 2:16p
|High
Sat 8:48p
|Low
Sun 3:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).