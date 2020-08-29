Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 29, 2020

Advisories

Showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rain, and enhanced rainfall rates may result in local flash flooding. In addition, some thunderstorms especially this afternoon could be severe with locally damaging winds the main threat.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature79° - 83°
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:29a		Low
Sat 11:45a		High
Sat 5:56p		Low
Sun 12:29a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:03a		Low
Sat 11:09a		High
Sat 5:30p		Low
Sat 11:53p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:17a		Low
Sat 11:21a		High
Sat 5:44p		Low
Sun 12:05a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 11:13a		High
Sat 5:26p		Low
Sat 11:57p		High
Sun 5:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:09a		Low
Sat 3:50p		High
Sat 9:36p		Low
Sun 4:34a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:23a		Low
Sat 11:34a		High
Sat 5:46p		Low
Sun 12:27a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:16a		Low
Sat 3:24p		High
Sat 8:43p		Low
Sun 4:08a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:02a		Low
Sat 11:56a		High
Sat 6:29p		Low
Sun 12:55a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:21a		Low
Sat 11:15a		High
Sat 5:45p		Low
Sun 12:10a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:39a		Low
Sat 11:29a		High
Sat 6:13p		Low
Sun 12:32a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:36a		Low
Sat 11:22a		High
Sat 6:00p		Low
Sun 12:27a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:23a		Low
Sat 12:16p		High
Sat 6:49p		Low
Sun 1:14a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early this morning, then tstms likely late this morning and afternoon. Showers this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

