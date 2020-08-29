Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 29, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rain, and enhanced rainfall rates may result in local flash flooding. In addition, some thunderstorms especially this afternoon could be severe with locally damaging winds the main threat.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 83° Winds From the Southwest

13 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:29a Low

Sat 11:45a High

Sat 5:56p Low

Sun 12:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:03a Low

Sat 11:09a High

Sat 5:30p Low

Sat 11:53p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:17a Low

Sat 11:21a High

Sat 5:44p Low

Sun 12:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 11:13a High

Sat 5:26p Low

Sat 11:57p High

Sun 5:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:09a Low

Sat 3:50p High

Sat 9:36p Low

Sun 4:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:23a Low

Sat 11:34a High

Sat 5:46p Low

Sun 12:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:16a Low

Sat 3:24p High

Sat 8:43p Low

Sun 4:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:02a Low

Sat 11:56a High

Sat 6:29p Low

Sun 12:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:21a Low

Sat 11:15a High

Sat 5:45p Low

Sun 12:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:39a Low

Sat 11:29a High

Sat 6:13p Low

Sun 12:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:36a Low

Sat 11:22a High

Sat 6:00p Low

Sun 12:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:23a Low

Sat 12:16p High

Sat 6:49p Low

Sun 1:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early this morning, then tstms likely late this morning and afternoon. Showers this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).