Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 29, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rain, and enhanced rainfall rates may result in local flash flooding. In addition, some thunderstorms especially this afternoon could be severe with locally damaging winds the main threat.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:29a
|Low
Sat 11:45a
|High
Sat 5:56p
|Low
Sun 12:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:03a
|Low
Sat 11:09a
|High
Sat 5:30p
|Low
Sat 11:53p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:17a
|Low
Sat 11:21a
|High
Sat 5:44p
|Low
Sun 12:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 11:13a
|High
Sat 5:26p
|Low
Sat 11:57p
|High
Sun 5:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:09a
|Low
Sat 3:50p
|High
Sat 9:36p
|Low
Sun 4:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:23a
|Low
Sat 11:34a
|High
Sat 5:46p
|Low
Sun 12:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:16a
|Low
Sat 3:24p
|High
Sat 8:43p
|Low
Sun 4:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:02a
|Low
Sat 11:56a
|High
Sat 6:29p
|Low
Sun 12:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:21a
|Low
Sat 11:15a
|High
Sat 5:45p
|Low
Sun 12:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:39a
|Low
Sat 11:29a
|High
Sat 6:13p
|Low
Sun 12:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:36a
|Low
Sat 11:22a
|High
Sat 6:00p
|Low
Sun 12:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:23a
|Low
Sat 12:16p
|High
Sat 6:49p
|Low
Sun 1:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early this morning, then tstms likely late this morning and afternoon. Showers this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).