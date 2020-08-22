Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be under limited capacity due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature77° - 87°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:01a		High
Sat 11:10a		Low
Sat 5:23p		High
Sat 11:24p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:44a		Low
Sat 4:47p		High
Sat 10:58p		Low
Sun 5:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:58a		Low
Sat 4:59p		High
Sat 11:12p		Low
Sun 5:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:40a		Low
Sat 4:51p		High
Sat 10:54p		Low
Sun 5:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:06a		High
Sat 2:50p		Low
Sat 9:28p		High
Sun 3:04a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:01a		High
Sat 11:00a		Low
Sat 5:20p		High
Sat 11:17p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:40a		High
Sat 1:57p		Low
Sat 9:02p		High
Sun 2:11a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:29a		High
Sat 11:47a		Low
Sat 5:48p		High
Sun 12:04a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:42a		Low
Sat 4:51p		High
Sat 10:58p		Low
Sun 5:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 11:19a		Low
Sat 5:18p		High
Sat 11:37p		Low
Sun 5:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:48a		Low
Sat 4:55p		High
Sat 11:09p		Low
Sun 5:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:32a		High
Sat 11:50a		Low
Sat 5:54p		High
Sun 12:11a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report, Jersey Shore
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top