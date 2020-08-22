Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 22, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be under limited capacity due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|High
Sat 11:10a
|Low
Sat 5:23p
|High
Sat 11:24p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:44a
|Low
Sat 4:47p
|High
Sat 10:58p
|Low
Sun 5:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:58a
|Low
Sat 4:59p
|High
Sat 11:12p
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:40a
|Low
Sat 4:51p
|High
Sat 10:54p
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:06a
|High
Sat 2:50p
|Low
Sat 9:28p
|High
Sun 3:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|High
Sat 11:00a
|Low
Sat 5:20p
|High
Sat 11:17p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:40a
|High
Sat 1:57p
|Low
Sat 9:02p
|High
Sun 2:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:47a
|Low
Sat 5:48p
|High
Sun 12:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:42a
|Low
Sat 4:51p
|High
Sat 10:58p
|Low
Sun 5:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 11:19a
|Low
Sat 5:18p
|High
Sat 11:37p
|Low
Sun 5:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:48a
|Low
Sat 4:55p
|High
Sat 11:09p
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|High
Sat 11:50a
|Low
Sat 5:54p
|High
Sun 12:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).