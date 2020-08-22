Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be under limited capacity due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 87° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:01a High

Sat 11:10a Low

Sat 5:23p High

Sat 11:24p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:44a Low

Sat 4:47p High

Sat 10:58p Low

Sun 5:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:58a Low

Sat 4:59p High

Sat 11:12p Low

Sun 5:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:40a Low

Sat 4:51p High

Sat 10:54p Low

Sun 5:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:06a High

Sat 2:50p Low

Sat 9:28p High

Sun 3:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:01a High

Sat 11:00a Low

Sat 5:20p High

Sat 11:17p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:40a High

Sat 1:57p Low

Sat 9:02p High

Sun 2:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:47a Low

Sat 5:48p High

Sun 12:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:42a Low

Sat 4:51p High

Sat 10:58p Low

Sun 5:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 11:19a Low

Sat 5:18p High

Sat 11:37p Low

Sun 5:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:48a Low

Sat 4:55p High

Sat 11:09p Low

Sun 5:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 11:50a Low

Sat 5:54p High

Sun 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).