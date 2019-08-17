Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 17, 2019

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature76° - 84°
WindsFrom the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature69° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:56pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 9:51a		Low
Sat 4:00p		High
Sat 10:02p		Low
Sun 4:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:24p		High
Sat 9:36p		Low
Sun 3:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:39a		Low
Sat 3:36p		High
Sat 9:50p		Low
Sun 4:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:21a		Low
Sat 3:28p		High
Sat 9:32p		Low
Sun 3:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:55a		High
Sat 1:31p		Low
Sat 8:05p		High
Sun 1:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:41a		Low
Sat 3:50p		High
Sat 9:52p		Low
Sun 4:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:29a		High
Sat 12:38p		Low
Sat 7:39p		High
Sun 12:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 10:27a		Low
Sat 4:16p		High
Sat 10:35p		Low
Sun 4:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:28a		Low
Sat 3:27p		High
Sat 9:40p		Low
Sun 4:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 9:55a		Low
Sat 3:45p		High
Sat 10:13p		Low
Sun 4:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:31a		Low
Sat 3:26p		High
Sat 9:46p		Low
Sun 4:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 10:31a		Low
Sat 4:27p		High
Sat 10:47p		Low
Sun 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top