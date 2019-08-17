Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 17, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:51a
|Low
Sat 4:00p
|High
Sat 10:02p
|Low
Sun 4:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:24p
|High
Sat 9:36p
|Low
Sun 3:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:39a
|Low
Sat 3:36p
|High
Sat 9:50p
|Low
Sun 4:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:21a
|Low
Sat 3:28p
|High
Sat 9:32p
|Low
Sun 3:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:55a
|High
Sat 1:31p
|Low
Sat 8:05p
|High
Sun 1:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:41a
|Low
Sat 3:50p
|High
Sat 9:52p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:29a
|High
Sat 12:38p
|Low
Sat 7:39p
|High
Sun 12:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:27a
|Low
Sat 4:16p
|High
Sat 10:35p
|Low
Sun 4:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:28a
|Low
Sat 3:27p
|High
Sat 9:40p
|Low
Sun 4:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:55a
|Low
Sat 3:45p
|High
Sat 10:13p
|Low
Sun 4:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:31a
|Low
Sat 3:26p
|High
Sat 9:46p
|Low
Sun 4:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:31a
|Low
Sat 4:27p
|High
Sat 10:47p
|Low
Sun 4:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).