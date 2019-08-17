Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 17, 2019

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the East

6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 76°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:56pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:51a Low

Sat 4:00p High

Sat 10:02p Low

Sun 4:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:24p High

Sat 9:36p Low

Sun 3:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:39a Low

Sat 3:36p High

Sat 9:50p Low

Sun 4:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:21a Low

Sat 3:28p High

Sat 9:32p Low

Sun 3:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:55a High

Sat 1:31p Low

Sat 8:05p High

Sun 1:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:41a Low

Sat 3:50p High

Sat 9:52p Low

Sun 4:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:29a High

Sat 12:38p Low

Sat 7:39p High

Sun 12:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:27a Low

Sat 4:16p High

Sat 10:35p Low

Sun 4:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:28a Low

Sat 3:27p High

Sat 9:40p Low

Sun 4:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:55a Low

Sat 3:45p High

Sat 10:13p Low

Sun 4:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:31a Low

Sat 3:26p High

Sat 9:46p Low

Sun 4:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:31a Low

Sat 4:27p High

Sat 10:47p Low

Sun 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).