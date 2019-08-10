Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 10, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:46a
|High
Sat 4:55p
|Low
Sat 11:34p
|High
Sun 5:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:10a
|High
Sat 4:29p
|Low
Sat 10:58p
|High
Sun 4:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:22a
|High
Sat 4:43p
|Low
Sat 11:10p
|High
Sun 5:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:14a
|High
Sat 4:25p
|Low
Sat 11:02p
|High
Sun 4:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:00a
|Low
Sat 2:51p
|High
Sat 8:35p
|Low
Sun 3:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:38a
|High
Sat 4:51p
|Low
Sat 11:30p
|High
Sun 5:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:07a
|Low
Sat 2:25p
|High
Sat 7:42p
|Low
Sun 3:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:59a
|High
Sat 5:32p
|Low
Sat 11:56p
|High
Sun 5:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:17a
|High
Sat 4:49p
|Low
Sat 11:13p
|High
Sun 5:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 10:29a
|High
Sat 5:14p
|Low
Sat 11:32p
|High
Sun 5:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:21a
|High
Sat 5:06p
|Low
Sat 11:30p
|High
Sun 5:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:18a
|Low
Sat 11:16a
|High
Sat 5:52p
|Low
Sun 12:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).