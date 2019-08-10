Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 10, 2019

At the Shore

Air Temperature 78° - 88° Winds From the Northwest

12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:46a High

Sat 4:55p Low

Sat 11:34p High

Sun 5:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:10a High

Sat 4:29p Low

Sat 10:58p High

Sun 4:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:22a High

Sat 4:43p Low

Sat 11:10p High

Sun 5:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:14a High

Sat 4:25p Low

Sat 11:02p High

Sun 4:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:00a Low

Sat 2:51p High

Sat 8:35p Low

Sun 3:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:38a High

Sat 4:51p Low

Sat 11:30p High

Sun 5:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:07a Low

Sat 2:25p High

Sat 7:42p Low

Sun 3:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:59a High

Sat 5:32p Low

Sat 11:56p High

Sun 5:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:17a High

Sat 4:49p Low

Sat 11:13p High

Sun 5:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:29a High

Sat 5:14p Low

Sat 11:32p High

Sun 5:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:21a High

Sat 5:06p Low

Sat 11:30p High

Sun 5:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:18a Low

Sat 11:16a High

Sat 5:52p Low

Sun 12:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

