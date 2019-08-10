Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature78° - 88°
WindsFrom the Northwest
12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:10am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 10:46a		High
Sat 4:55p		Low
Sat 11:34p		High
Sun 5:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:10a		High
Sat 4:29p		Low
Sat 10:58p		High
Sun 4:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:22a		High
Sat 4:43p		Low
Sat 11:10p		High
Sun 5:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:14a		High
Sat 4:25p		Low
Sat 11:02p		High
Sun 4:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:00a		Low
Sat 2:51p		High
Sat 8:35p		Low
Sun 3:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:38a		High
Sat 4:51p		Low
Sat 11:30p		High
Sun 5:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:07a		Low
Sat 2:25p		High
Sat 7:42p		Low
Sun 3:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 10:59a		High
Sat 5:32p		Low
Sat 11:56p		High
Sun 5:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:17a		High
Sat 4:49p		Low
Sat 11:13p		High
Sun 5:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 10:29a		High
Sat 5:14p		Low
Sat 11:32p		High
Sun 5:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:21a		High
Sat 5:06p		Low
Sat 11:30p		High
Sun 5:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:18a		Low
Sat 11:16a		High
Sat 5:52p		Low
Sun 12:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

