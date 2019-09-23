Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 23, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:58pm UV Index 6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:18a High

Mon 3:19p Low

Mon 10:29p High

Tue 4:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:42a High

Mon 2:53p Low

Mon 9:53p High

Tue 3:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:54a High

Mon 3:07p Low

Mon 10:05p High

Tue 3:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:46a High

Mon 2:49p Low

Mon 9:57p High

Tue 3:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:43a Low

Mon 1:23p High

Mon 6:59p Low

Tue 2:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:07a High

Mon 3:19p Low

Mon 10:22p High

Tue 4:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:50a Low

Mon 12:57p High

Mon 6:06p Low

Tue 2:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:37a High

Mon 4:16p Low

Mon 10:50p High

Tue 4:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:36a High

Mon 3:08p Low

Mon 9:51p High

Tue 3:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:57a High

Mon 3:45p Low

Mon 10:15p High

Tue 4:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:48a High

Mon 3:21p Low

Mon 9:55p High

Tue 3:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:42a High

Mon 4:17p Low

Mon 10:44p High

Tue 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely after midnight, then a chance of showers late.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).