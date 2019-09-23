Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 23, 2019

Point Pleasant inlet (Dennis Symons)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature78° - 88°
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:51am - 6:58pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:18a		High
Mon 3:19p		Low
Mon 10:29p		High
Tue 4:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:42a		High
Mon 2:53p		Low
Mon 9:53p		High
Tue 3:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:54a		High
Mon 3:07p		Low
Mon 10:05p		High
Tue 3:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:46a		High
Mon 2:49p		Low
Mon 9:57p		High
Tue 3:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:43a		Low
Mon 1:23p		High
Mon 6:59p		Low
Tue 2:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:07a		High
Mon 3:19p		Low
Mon 10:22p		High
Tue 4:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:50a		Low
Mon 12:57p		High
Mon 6:06p		Low
Tue 2:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:37a		High
Mon 4:16p		Low
Mon 10:50p		High
Tue 4:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:36a		High
Mon 3:08p		Low
Mon 9:51p		High
Tue 3:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:57a		High
Mon 3:45p		Low
Mon 10:15p		High
Tue 4:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:48a		High
Mon 3:21p		Low
Mon 9:55p		High
Tue 3:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:42a		High
Mon 4:17p		Low
Mon 10:44p		High
Tue 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely after midnight, then a chance of showers late.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top