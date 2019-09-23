Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 23, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:51am - 6:58pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Atlantic City Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:18a
|High
Mon 3:19p
|Low
Mon 10:29p
|High
Tue 4:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:42a
|High
Mon 2:53p
|Low
Mon 9:53p
|High
Tue 3:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:54a
|High
Mon 3:07p
|Low
Mon 10:05p
|High
Tue 3:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:46a
|High
Mon 2:49p
|Low
Mon 9:57p
|High
Tue 3:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:43a
|Low
Mon 1:23p
|High
Mon 6:59p
|Low
Tue 2:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:07a
|High
Mon 3:19p
|Low
Mon 10:22p
|High
Tue 4:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:50a
|Low
Mon 12:57p
|High
Mon 6:06p
|Low
Tue 2:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:37a
|High
Mon 4:16p
|Low
Mon 10:50p
|High
Tue 4:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:36a
|High
Mon 3:08p
|Low
Mon 9:51p
|High
Tue 3:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:57a
|High
Mon 3:45p
|Low
Mon 10:15p
|High
Tue 4:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:48a
|High
Mon 3:21p
|Low
Mon 9:55p
|High
Tue 3:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:42a
|High
Mon 4:17p
|Low
Mon 10:44p
|High
Tue 4:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely after midnight, then a chance of showers late.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).