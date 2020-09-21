Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 21, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through late Tuesday night
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 65°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
14 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 9 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 70°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|High
Mon 11:39a
|Low
Mon 6:01p
|High
Tue 12:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:13a
|Low
Mon 5:25p
|High
Mon 11:37p
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:27a
|Low
Mon 5:37p
|High
Mon 11:51p
|Low
Tue 5:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:09a
|Low
Mon 5:29p
|High
Mon 11:33p
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:26a
|High
Mon 3:19p
|Low
Mon 10:06p
|High
Tue 3:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:22a
|High
Mon 11:29a
|Low
Mon 6:04p
|High
Mon 11:56p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:00a
|High
Mon 2:26p
|Low
Mon 9:40p
|High
Tue 2:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:48a
|High
Mon 12:15p
|Low
Mon 6:32p
|High
Tue 12:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:12a
|Low
Mon 5:35p
|High
Mon 11:35p
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:16a
|High
Mon 11:49a
|Low
Mon 6:01p
|High
Tue 12:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:17a
|Low
Mon 5:39p
|High
Mon 11:44p
|Low
Tue 5:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:53a
|High
Mon 12:19p
|Low
Mon 6:36p
|High
Tue 12:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).