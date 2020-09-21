Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 21, 2020

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through late Tuesday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature63° - 65°
WindsFrom the Northeast
14 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves5 - 9 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature67° - 70°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:21a		High
Mon 11:39a		Low
Mon 6:01p		High
Tue 12:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:13a		Low
Mon 5:25p		High
Mon 11:37p		Low
Tue 5:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:27a		Low
Mon 5:37p		High
Mon 11:51p		Low
Tue 5:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:09a		Low
Mon 5:29p		High
Mon 11:33p		Low
Tue 5:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:26a		High
Mon 3:19p		Low
Mon 10:06p		High
Tue 3:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:22a		High
Mon 11:29a		Low
Mon 6:04p		High
Mon 11:56p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:00a		High
Mon 2:26p		Low
Mon 9:40p		High
Tue 2:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:48a		High
Mon 12:15p		Low
Mon 6:32p		High
Tue 12:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:12a		Low
Mon 5:35p		High
Mon 11:35p		Low
Tue 5:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:16a		High
Mon 11:49a		Low
Mon 6:01p		High
Tue 12:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:17a		Low
Mon 5:39p		High
Mon 11:44p		Low
Tue 5:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:53a		High
Mon 12:19p		Low
Mon 6:36p		High
Tue 12:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

