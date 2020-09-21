Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 21, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

High Risk of Rip Currents . Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. Small Craft Advisory in effect through late Tuesday night

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 65° Winds From the Northeast

14 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 5 - 9 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 67° - 70°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:21a High

Mon 11:39a Low

Mon 6:01p High

Tue 12:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:13a Low

Mon 5:25p High

Mon 11:37p Low

Tue 5:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:27a Low

Mon 5:37p High

Mon 11:51p Low

Tue 5:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:09a Low

Mon 5:29p High

Mon 11:33p Low

Tue 5:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:26a High

Mon 3:19p Low

Mon 10:06p High

Tue 3:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:22a High

Mon 11:29a Low

Mon 6:04p High

Mon 11:56p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:00a High

Mon 2:26p Low

Mon 9:40p High

Tue 2:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:48a High

Mon 12:15p Low

Mon 6:32p High

Tue 12:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:12a Low

Mon 5:35p High

Mon 11:35p Low

Tue 5:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:16a High

Mon 11:49a Low

Mon 6:01p High

Tue 12:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:17a Low

Mon 5:39p High

Mon 11:44p Low

Tue 5:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:53a High

Mon 12:19p Low

Mon 6:36p High

Tue 12:45a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).