Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 21, 2021

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 87° Winds From the South

12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:02a Low

Mon 11:29a High

Mon 5:42p Low

Tue 12:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:53a High

Mon 5:16p Low

Mon 11:43p High

Tue 5:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 11:05a High

Mon 5:30p Low

Mon 11:55p High

Tue 5:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:57a High

Mon 5:12p Low

Mon 11:47p High

Tue 5:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:42a Low

Mon 3:34p High

Mon 9:22p Low

Tue 4:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:19a High

Mon 5:37p Low

Tue 12:15a High

Tue 5:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:49a Low

Mon 3:08p High

Mon 8:29p Low

Tue 3:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:47a Low

Mon 11:47a High

Mon 6:24p Low

Tue 12:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:53a High

Mon 5:24p Low

Mon 11:47p High

Tue 5:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:11a Low

Mon 11:14a High

Mon 5:51p Low

Tue 12:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 11:00a High

Mon 5:33p Low

Mon 11:57p High

Tue 5:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:51a Low

Mon 11:52a High

Mon 6:28p Low

Tue 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE...W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).