Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 21, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:02a
|Low
Mon 11:29a
|High
Mon 5:42p
|Low
Tue 12:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:53a
|High
Mon 5:16p
|Low
Mon 11:43p
|High
Tue 5:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 11:05a
|High
Mon 5:30p
|Low
Mon 11:55p
|High
Tue 5:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:57a
|High
Mon 5:12p
|Low
Mon 11:47p
|High
Tue 5:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:42a
|Low
Mon 3:34p
|High
Mon 9:22p
|Low
Tue 4:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:19a
|High
Mon 5:37p
|Low
Tue 12:15a
|High
Tue 5:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:49a
|Low
Mon 3:08p
|High
Mon 8:29p
|Low
Tue 3:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:47a
|Low
Mon 11:47a
|High
Mon 6:24p
|Low
Tue 12:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:53a
|High
Mon 5:24p
|Low
Mon 11:47p
|High
Tue 5:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:11a
|Low
Mon 11:14a
|High
Mon 5:51p
|Low
Tue 12:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 11:00a
|High
Mon 5:33p
|Low
Mon 11:57p
|High
Tue 5:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:51a
|Low
Mon 11:52a
|High
Mon 6:28p
|Low
Tue 12:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE...W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI...E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).