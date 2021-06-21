Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 21, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature75° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:02a		Low
Mon 11:29a		High
Mon 5:42p		Low
Tue 12:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:53a		High
Mon 5:16p		Low
Mon 11:43p		High
Tue 5:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 11:05a		High
Mon 5:30p		Low
Mon 11:55p		High
Tue 5:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:57a		High
Mon 5:12p		Low
Mon 11:47p		High
Tue 5:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:42a		Low
Mon 3:34p		High
Mon 9:22p		Low
Tue 4:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 11:19a		High
Mon 5:37p		Low
Tue 12:15a		High
Tue 5:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:49a		Low
Mon 3:08p		High
Mon 8:29p		Low
Tue 3:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:47a		Low
Mon 11:47a		High
Mon 6:24p		Low
Tue 12:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:53a		High
Mon 5:24p		Low
Mon 11:47p		High
Tue 5:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:11a		Low
Mon 11:14a		High
Mon 5:51p		Low
Tue 12:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 11:00a		High
Mon 5:33p		Low
Mon 11:57p		High
Tue 5:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:51a		Low
Mon 11:52a		High
Mon 6:28p		Low
Tue 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE...W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU...SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

