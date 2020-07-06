Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 6, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature81° - 93°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:28a		Low
Mon 3:36p		High
Mon 9:44p		Low
Tue 4:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 3:00p		High
Mon 9:18p		Low
Tue 3:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:16a		Low
Mon 3:12p		High
Mon 9:32p		Low
Tue 3:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:58a		Low
Mon 3:04p		High
Mon 9:14p		Low
Tue 3:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:38a		High
Mon 1:08p		Low
Mon 7:41p		High
Tue 1:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:18a		Low
Mon 3:28p		High
Mon 9:36p		Low
Tue 4:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:12a		High
Mon 12:15p		Low
Mon 7:15p		High
Tue 12:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:01a		Low
Mon 3:50p		High
Mon 10:18p		Low
Tue 4:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:07a		Low
Mon 3:03p		High
Mon 9:24p		Low
Tue 3:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:36a		Low
Mon 3:20p		High
Mon 9:59p		Low
Tue 4:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:15a		Low
Mon 3:03p		High
Mon 9:34p		Low
Tue 4:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 4:03p		High
Mon 10:32p		Low
Tue 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

