Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 6, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 93° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:28a Low

Mon 3:36p High

Mon 9:44p Low

Tue 4:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 3:00p High

Mon 9:18p Low

Tue 3:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:16a Low

Mon 3:12p High

Mon 9:32p Low

Tue 3:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:58a Low

Mon 3:04p High

Mon 9:14p Low

Tue 3:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:38a High

Mon 1:08p Low

Mon 7:41p High

Tue 1:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:18a Low

Mon 3:28p High

Mon 9:36p Low

Tue 4:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:12a High

Mon 12:15p Low

Mon 7:15p High

Tue 12:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:01a Low

Mon 3:50p High

Mon 10:18p Low

Tue 4:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:07a Low

Mon 3:03p High

Mon 9:24p Low

Tue 3:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:36a Low

Mon 3:20p High

Mon 9:59p Low

Tue 4:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:15a Low

Mon 3:03p High

Mon 9:34p Low

Tue 4:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 4:03p High

Mon 10:32p Low

Tue 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).