Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 6, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 93°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:28a
|Low
Mon 3:36p
|High
Mon 9:44p
|Low
Tue 4:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:02a
|Low
Mon 3:00p
|High
Mon 9:18p
|Low
Tue 3:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:16a
|Low
Mon 3:12p
|High
Mon 9:32p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:58a
|Low
Mon 3:04p
|High
Mon 9:14p
|Low
Tue 3:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:38a
|High
Mon 1:08p
|Low
Mon 7:41p
|High
Tue 1:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:18a
|Low
Mon 3:28p
|High
Mon 9:36p
|Low
Tue 4:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:12a
|High
Mon 12:15p
|Low
Mon 7:15p
|High
Tue 12:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:01a
|Low
Mon 3:50p
|High
Mon 10:18p
|Low
Tue 4:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:07a
|Low
Mon 3:03p
|High
Mon 9:24p
|Low
Tue 3:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:36a
|Low
Mon 3:20p
|High
Mon 9:59p
|Low
Tue 4:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:15a
|Low
Mon 3:03p
|High
Mon 9:34p
|Low
Tue 4:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 4:03p
|High
Mon 10:32p
|Low
Tue 4:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).