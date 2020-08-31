Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 31, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 78° Winds From the Southeast

10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:17a Low

Mon 1:25p High

Mon 7:35p Low

Tue 2:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:51a Low

Mon 12:49p High

Mon 7:09p Low

Tue 1:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:05a Low

Mon 1:01p High

Mon 7:23p Low

Tue 1:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:47a Low

Mon 12:53p High

Mon 7:05p Low

Tue 1:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:21a High

Mon 10:57a Low

Mon 5:30p High

Mon 11:15p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:05a Low

Mon 1:17p High

Mon 7:24p Low

Tue 2:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 10:04a Low

Mon 5:04p High

Mon 10:22p Low

Tue 5:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:47a Low

Mon 1:40p High

Mon 8:06p Low

Tue 2:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:02a Low

Mon 12:58p High

Mon 7:18p Low

Tue 1:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:22a Low

Mon 1:15p High

Mon 7:48p Low

Tue 2:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:13a Low

Mon 1:05p High

Mon 7:32p Low

Tue 1:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:07a Low

Mon 2:00p High

Mon 8:26p Low

Tue 2:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).