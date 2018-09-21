Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 21, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 77° Winds From the South

13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 7:01pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:00a Low

Fri 12:08p High

Fri 6:17p Low

Sat 12:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:34a Low

Fri 11:32a High

Fri 5:51p Low

Sat 12:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:48a Low

Fri 11:44a High

Fri 6:05p Low

Sat 12:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:30a Low

Fri 11:36a High

Fri 5:47p Low

Sat 12:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:40a Low

Fri 4:13p High

Fri 9:57p Low

Sat 4:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:52a Low

Fri 11:56a High

Fri 6:04p Low

Sat 12:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:47a Low

Fri 3:47p High

Fri 9:04p Low

Sat 4:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:31a Low

Fri 12:23p High

Fri 6:48p Low

Sat 1:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:45a Low

Fri 11:42a High

Fri 6:01p Low

Sat 12:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:56a Low

Fri 11:55a High

Fri 6:24p Low

Sat 12:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:58a Low

Fri 11:48a High

Fri 6:14p Low

Sat 12:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:43a Low

Fri 12:39p High

Fri 7:02p Low

Sat 1:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 20 to 25 kt after midnight, then diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT : W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON : E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE : E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT : S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).