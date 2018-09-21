Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 21, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 77°
Winds From the South
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 7:01pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 6:00a		 Low
Fri 12:08p		 High
Fri 6:17p		 Low
Sat 12:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:34a		 Low
Fri 11:32a		 High
Fri 5:51p		 Low
Sat 12:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:48a		 Low
Fri 11:44a		 High
Fri 6:05p		 Low
Sat 12:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:30a		 Low
Fri 11:36a		 High
Fri 5:47p		 Low
Sat 12:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:40a		 Low
Fri 4:13p		 High
Fri 9:57p		 Low
Sat 4:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 5:52a		 Low
Fri 11:56a		 High
Fri 6:04p		 Low
Sat 12:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 8:47a		 Low
Fri 3:47p		 High
Fri 9:04p		 Low
Sat 4:18a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 6:31a		 Low
Fri 12:23p		 High
Fri 6:48p		 Low
Sat 1:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:45a		 Low
Fri 11:42a		 High
Fri 6:01p		 Low
Sat 12:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 5:56a		 Low
Fri 11:55a		 High
Fri 6:24p		 Low
Sat 12:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:58a		 Low
Fri 11:48a		 High
Fri 6:14p		 Low
Sat 12:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 6:43a		 Low
Fri 12:39p		 High
Fri 7:02p		 Low
Sat 1:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 20 to 25 kt after midnight, then diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

