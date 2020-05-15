Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 15, 2020

Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature64° - 82°
WindsFrom the Southwest
15 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature54° - 58°
(Normal 54° - 61°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:36a		High
Fri 3:36p		Low
Fri 10:01p		High
Sat 3:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:00a		High
Fri 3:10p		Low
Fri 9:25p		High
Sat 3:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:12a		High
Fri 3:24p		Low
Fri 9:37p		High
Sat 3:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:04a		High
Fri 3:06p		Low
Fri 9:29p		High
Sat 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:36a		Low
Fri 1:41p		High
Fri 7:16p		Low
Sat 2:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:34a		High
Fri 3:39p		Low
Fri 9:51p		High
Sat 3:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:43a		Low
Fri 1:15p		High
Fri 6:23p		Low
Sat 1:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:56a		High
Fri 4:11p		Low
Fri 10:08p		High
Sat 4:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:16a		High
Fri 3:33p		Low
Fri 9:31p		High
Sat 3:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:30a		High
Fri 3:40p		Low
Fri 9:41p		High
Sat 4:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:26a		High
Fri 3:50p		Low
Fri 9:32p		High
Sat 3:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 10:11a		High
Fri 4:27p		Low
Fri 10:27p		High
Sat 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Showers likely.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top