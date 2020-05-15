Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 15, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
15 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 58°
(Normal 54° - 61°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:36a
|High
Fri 3:36p
|Low
Fri 10:01p
|High
Sat 3:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:00a
|High
Fri 3:10p
|Low
Fri 9:25p
|High
Sat 3:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:12a
|High
Fri 3:24p
|Low
Fri 9:37p
|High
Sat 3:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:04a
|High
Fri 3:06p
|Low
Fri 9:29p
|High
Sat 3:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:36a
|Low
Fri 1:41p
|High
Fri 7:16p
|Low
Sat 2:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:34a
|High
Fri 3:39p
|Low
Fri 9:51p
|High
Sat 3:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:43a
|Low
Fri 1:15p
|High
Fri 6:23p
|Low
Sat 1:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:56a
|High
Fri 4:11p
|Low
Fri 10:08p
|High
Sat 4:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:16a
|High
Fri 3:33p
|Low
Fri 9:31p
|High
Sat 3:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:30a
|High
Fri 3:40p
|Low
Fri 9:41p
|High
Sat 4:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:26a
|High
Fri 3:50p
|Low
Fri 9:32p
|High
Sat 3:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:11a
|High
Fri 4:27p
|Low
Fri 10:27p
|High
Sat 4:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Showers likely.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).