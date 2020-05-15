Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 15, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 82° Winds From the Southwest

15 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)

13 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 54° - 58°

(Normal 54° - 61°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:36a High

Fri 3:36p Low

Fri 10:01p High

Sat 3:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:00a High

Fri 3:10p Low

Fri 9:25p High

Sat 3:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:12a High

Fri 3:24p Low

Fri 9:37p High

Sat 3:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:04a High

Fri 3:06p Low

Fri 9:29p High

Sat 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:36a Low

Fri 1:41p High

Fri 7:16p Low

Sat 2:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:34a High

Fri 3:39p Low

Fri 9:51p High

Sat 3:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:43a Low

Fri 1:15p High

Fri 6:23p Low

Sat 1:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:56a High

Fri 4:11p Low

Fri 10:08p High

Sat 4:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:16a High

Fri 3:33p Low

Fri 9:31p High

Sat 3:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:30a High

Fri 3:40p Low

Fri 9:41p High

Sat 4:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:26a High

Fri 3:50p Low

Fri 9:32p High

Sat 3:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:11a High

Fri 4:27p Low

Fri 10:27p High

Sat 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Showers likely.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).