Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 26, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:35a
|High
Fri 12:49p
|Low
Fri 6:43p
|High
Sat 12:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:59a
|High
Fri 12:23p
|Low
Fri 6:07p
|High
Sat 12:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:11a
|High
Fri 12:37p
|Low
Fri 6:19p
|High
Sat 12:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:03a
|High
Fri 12:19p
|Low
Fri 6:11p
|High
Sat 12:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:40a
|High
Fri 4:29p
|Low
Fri 10:48p
|High
Sat 4:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:43a
|High
Fri 12:38p
|Low
Fri 6:42p
|High
Sat 12:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:14a
|High
Fri 3:36p
|Low
Fri 10:22p
|High
Sat 3:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:13a
|High
Fri 1:24p
|Low
Fri 7:10p
|High
Sat 1:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:11a
|High
Fri 12:18p
|Low
Fri 6:13p
|High
Sat 12:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:39a
|High
Fri 12:51p
|Low
Fri 6:41p
|High
Sat 1:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:18a
|High
Fri 12:21p
|Low
Fri 6:21p
|High
Sat 12:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 1:23p
|Low
Fri 7:17p
|High
Sat 1:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).