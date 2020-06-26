Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 26, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:35a High

Fri 12:49p Low

Fri 6:43p High

Sat 12:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:59a High

Fri 12:23p Low

Fri 6:07p High

Sat 12:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:11a High

Fri 12:37p Low

Fri 6:19p High

Sat 12:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:03a High

Fri 12:19p Low

Fri 6:11p High

Sat 12:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:40a High

Fri 4:29p Low

Fri 10:48p High

Sat 4:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:43a High

Fri 12:38p Low

Fri 6:42p High

Sat 12:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:14a High

Fri 3:36p Low

Fri 10:22p High

Sat 3:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:13a High

Fri 1:24p Low

Fri 7:10p High

Sat 1:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:11a High

Fri 12:18p Low

Fri 6:13p High

Sat 12:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:39a High

Fri 12:51p Low

Fri 6:41p High

Sat 1:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:18a High

Fri 12:21p Low

Fri 6:21p High

Sat 12:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 1:23p Low

Fri 7:17p High

Sat 1:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).