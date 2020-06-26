Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 26, 2020

Barnegat Light (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature79° - 85°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:35a		High
Fri 12:49p		Low
Fri 6:43p		High
Sat 12:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:59a		High
Fri 12:23p		Low
Fri 6:07p		High
Sat 12:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:11a		High
Fri 12:37p		Low
Fri 6:19p		High
Sat 12:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:03a		High
Fri 12:19p		Low
Fri 6:11p		High
Sat 12:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:40a		High
Fri 4:29p		Low
Fri 10:48p		High
Sat 4:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:43a		High
Fri 12:38p		Low
Fri 6:42p		High
Sat 12:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:14a		High
Fri 3:36p		Low
Fri 10:22p		High
Sat 3:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:13a		High
Fri 1:24p		Low
Fri 7:10p		High
Sat 1:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:11a		High
Fri 12:18p		Low
Fri 6:13p		High
Sat 12:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:39a		High
Fri 12:51p		Low
Fri 6:41p		High
Sat 1:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:18a		High
Fri 12:21p		Low
Fri 6:21p		High
Sat 12:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 1:23p		Low
Fri 7:17p		High
Sat 1:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

