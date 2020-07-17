Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 17, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:57a
|Low
Fri 11:57a
|High
Fri 6:13p
|Low
Sat 12:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:31a
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 5:47p
|Low
Sat 12:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:45a
|Low
Fri 11:33a
|High
Fri 6:01p
|Low
Sat 12:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:27a
|Low
Fri 11:25a
|High
Fri 5:43p
|Low
Sat 12:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:37a
|Low
Fri 4:02p
|High
Fri 9:53p
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:49a
|Low
Fri 11:45a
|High
Fri 6:05p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:44a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 9:00p
|Low
Sat 4:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:35a
|Low
Fri 12:20p
|High
Fri 7:00p
|Low
Sat 1:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:35a
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 5:58p
|Low
Sat 12:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:51a
|Low
Fri 11:41a
|High
Fri 6:26p
|Low
Sat 12:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:38a
|Low
Fri 11:32a
|High
Fri 6:06p
|Low
Sat 12:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:37a
|Low
Fri 12:25p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 1:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).