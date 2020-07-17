Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 17, 2020

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature79° - 86°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:57a		Low
Fri 11:57a		High
Fri 6:13p		Low
Sat 12:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:31a		Low
Fri 11:21a		High
Fri 5:47p		Low
Sat 12:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:45a		Low
Fri 11:33a		High
Fri 6:01p		Low
Sat 12:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:27a		Low
Fri 11:25a		High
Fri 5:43p		Low
Sat 12:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:37a		Low
Fri 4:02p		High
Fri 9:53p		Low
Sat 5:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:49a		Low
Fri 11:45a		High
Fri 6:05p		Low
Sat 12:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:44a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 9:00p		Low
Sat 4:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:35a		Low
Fri 12:20p		High
Fri 7:00p		Low
Sat 1:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:35a		Low
Fri 11:21a		High
Fri 5:58p		Low
Sat 12:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:51a		Low
Fri 11:41a		High
Fri 6:26p		Low
Sat 12:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:38a		Low
Fri 11:32a		High
Fri 6:06p		Low
Sat 12:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:37a		Low
Fri 12:25p		High
Fri 7:01p		Low
Sat 1:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

