Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 17, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 86° Winds From the South

12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:57a Low

Fri 11:57a High

Fri 6:13p Low

Sat 12:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:31a Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 5:47p Low

Sat 12:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:45a Low

Fri 11:33a High

Fri 6:01p Low

Sat 12:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:27a Low

Fri 11:25a High

Fri 5:43p Low

Sat 12:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:37a Low

Fri 4:02p High

Fri 9:53p Low

Sat 5:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:49a Low

Fri 11:45a High

Fri 6:05p Low

Sat 12:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:44a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 9:00p Low

Sat 4:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:35a Low

Fri 12:20p High

Fri 7:00p Low

Sat 1:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:35a Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 5:58p Low

Sat 12:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:51a Low

Fri 11:41a High

Fri 6:26p Low

Sat 12:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:38a Low

Fri 11:32a High

Fri 6:06p Low

Sat 12:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:37a Low

Fri 12:25p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 1:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).