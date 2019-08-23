Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 23, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 81°
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:22am - 7:48pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Casino Pier North Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:20a
|High
Fri 1:49p
|Low
Fri 8:39p
|High
Sat 2:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:44a
|High
Fri 1:23p
|Low
Fri 8:03p
|High
Sat 1:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 1:37p
|Low
Fri 8:15p
|High
Sat 2:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:48a
|High
Fri 1:19p
|Low
Fri 8:07p
|High
Sat 1:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:08a
|Low
Fri 11:25a
|High
Fri 5:29p
|Low
Sat 12:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:28a
|High
Fri 1:45p
|Low
Fri 8:35p
|High
Sat 2:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:59a
|High
Fri 4:36p
|Low
Sat 12:18a
|High
Sat 5:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:08a
|High
Fri 2:47p
|Low
Fri 9:14p
|High
Sat 3:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:04a
|High
Fri 1:30p
|Low
Fri 8:05p
|High
Sat 1:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:28a
|High
Fri 2:02p
|Low
Fri 8:27p
|High
Sat 2:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:21a
|High
Fri 1:40p
|Low
Fri 8:10p
|High
Sat 2:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:15a
|High
Fri 2:43p
|Low
Fri 9:03p
|High
Sat 3:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms early. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).