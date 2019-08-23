Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 23, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature76° - 81°
WindsFrom the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:22am - 7:48pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:20a		High
Fri 1:49p		Low
Fri 8:39p		High
Sat 2:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:44a		High
Fri 1:23p		Low
Fri 8:03p		High
Sat 1:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:56a		High
Fri 1:37p		Low
Fri 8:15p		High
Sat 2:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:48a		High
Fri 1:19p		Low
Fri 8:07p		High
Sat 1:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:08a		Low
Fri 11:25a		High
Fri 5:29p		Low
Sat 12:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:28a		High
Fri 1:45p		Low
Fri 8:35p		High
Sat 2:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:59a		High
Fri 4:36p		Low
Sat 12:18a		High
Sat 5:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:08a		High
Fri 2:47p		Low
Fri 9:14p		High
Sat 3:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:04a		High
Fri 1:30p		Low
Fri 8:05p		High
Sat 1:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:28a		High
Fri 2:02p		Low
Fri 8:27p		High
Sat 2:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:21a		High
Fri 1:40p		Low
Fri 8:10p		High
Sat 2:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:15a		High
Fri 2:43p		Low
Fri 9:03p		High
Sat 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms early. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

