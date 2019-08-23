Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 23, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 81° Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:22am - 7:48pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:20a High

Fri 1:49p Low

Fri 8:39p High

Sat 2:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:44a High

Fri 1:23p Low

Fri 8:03p High

Sat 1:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 1:37p Low

Fri 8:15p High

Sat 2:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:48a High

Fri 1:19p Low

Fri 8:07p High

Sat 1:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:08a Low

Fri 11:25a High

Fri 5:29p Low

Sat 12:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:28a High

Fri 1:45p Low

Fri 8:35p High

Sat 2:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:59a High

Fri 4:36p Low

Sat 12:18a High

Sat 5:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:08a High

Fri 2:47p Low

Fri 9:14p High

Sat 3:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:04a High

Fri 1:30p Low

Fri 8:05p High

Sat 1:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:28a High

Fri 2:02p Low

Fri 8:27p High

Sat 2:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:21a High

Fri 1:40p Low

Fri 8:10p High

Sat 2:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:15a High

Fri 2:43p Low

Fri 9:03p High

Sat 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms early. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).